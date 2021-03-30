In the News: Playwright Keenan Scott II Named TED Fellow, Pan Asian Rep Presents My Man Kono, More

Plus: Cleveland Musical Theatre rebrands as New Music Theatre with a move to NYC.

Read on for more theatre news yo may have missed in today's headlines.

Playwright Keenan Scott II Named TED2021 Fellow

The newest cohort of TED fellows will include playwright Keenan Scott II, who is set to make his Broadway debut with Thoughts of a Colored Man in the upcoming season. The 20 new 2021 fellows join a community of over 500 fellows from 100 countries in the program, which recognizes innovators across disciplines "who have demonstrated outstanding accomplishment and exceptional potential to spark positive change." In addition to the global network of other participants, the fellows receive coaching and mentoring, as well as access to public relations experts, to help share their ideas with the world. To read more about the program and this year's cohort, visit TED.com.

READ: Thoughts of a Colored Man Lands Broadway Theatre

Pan Asian Rep Will Present Online Reading of My Man Kono

As part of its educational initiative, New York's Pan Asian Repertory Theatre will present a virtual reading of Philip W. Chang's new play My Man Kono at 5 PM ET April 2. The play is based on the life of Toraichi Kono, Charlie Chaplin's longtime personal valet who was arrested as an enemy spy during the anti-Japanese hysteria of World War II. Jeff Li directs the reading, featuring David Dean Bottrell, Katie Lee Hill, Lily Holleman, David Lee Huynh, Zach Lusk, Jonathan Medina, Ron Nakahara, and Armin Shimerman. The reading is free, but requires registration. Visit PanAsianRep.org for more information.

Cleveland Musical Theatre Rebrands as New City Music Theatre

With a move from the Midwest to New York City, Cleveland Musical Theatre will now operate as New City Music Theatre. As Cleveland Musical Theatre, NCMT productions have included Pete(Her)Pan by Douglas Lyons and Melvin Tunstall III and the world premiere of the newly revised Jane Eyre by Tony nominee Paul Gordon and Olivier Award winner John Caird. NCMT's move to New York will provide the opportunity to continue its mission of providing professional theatre experiences for young artists, but on a national stage with greater accessibility. NCMT is led by Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld and Director of Education Alexander Tom, with casting director Jamibeth Margolis serving as board chair.

Plus: Check out this video of the song "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen, featuring company members from Connecticut's Off-Beat Players, a non-profit, inclusive theatre company for young adults with and without disabilities. The company was founded in 2001, and in lieu of a stage show this summer, presented a virtual performance series, culminating with past and present players in the video.

