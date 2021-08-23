In the News: Rachel Bay Jones Joins The Good Doctor, Christy Altomare Replaces Laura Osnes on Disney Princess Tour, More

Plus: Fault Line Theatre will present the world premiere of Alix Sobler's comedy Hindsight.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Rachel Bay Jones Joins ABC's The Good Doctor

Dear Evan Hansen Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones will take on a recurring role in the upcoming fifth season of the ABC medical drama The Good Doctor. According to Deadline, details about Jones' character won't be revealed until the Season 5 premiere on September 27, when her character is set to debut. Noah Galvin, who replaced Ben Platt as Evan Hansen and appeared alongside Jones in the Broadway hit, has been added as a series regular this season after a recurring role in Season 4. Jones can also be seen on CBS’ The United States of Al, Amazon’s Panic, and Paramount+’s Why Women Kill.

Christy Altomare Replaces Laura Osnes in Disney Princess – The Concert Tour

Disney Concerts is swapping out Cinderella for Anastasia (technically a Disney princess) as Christy Altomare replaces Laura Osnes in the previously announced upcoming concert tour. It was recently revealed via a Page Six report, and later confirmed by Osnes via Instagram, that she is unvaccinated against COVID-19; Disney Concerts requires all tour cast and crew to be fully vaccinated. The tour launches November 1 with the first stop in Macon, Georgia. Altomare joins Tony nominee Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Courtney Reed (Aladdin), and Aisha Jackson (Frozen).

Alix Sobler’s Hindsight to Premiere Downtown

Fault Line Theatre will present the world premiere of the new comedy Hindsight by Alix Sobler. In the play, a playwright searches examines the gray area between fact and fiction with the 1987 abolishment of the Fairness Doctrine. The cast includes Andrea Abello, Craig Wesley Divino, Lynnette R. Freeman, Daniel Pearce, and Luis Vega, along with Sobler, under the helm of Aaron Rossini, founding artistic director of Fault Line. The show runs September 18–October 23 at the East Village's Paradise Factory. For ticketing or more information, visit FaultLineTheatre.org.