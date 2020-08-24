In the News: Ramin Karimloo Gets 'Delicate,' 15 Writers Named for Audible's Emerging Playwrights Fund, More

Plus, Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan offers a sneak peek of Covenant House's August 24 Sleep Out: Stage and Screen.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Tony Nominee Ramin Karimloo Covers Damien Rice

Les Misérables Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo took to Instagram August 23 for an acoustic cover of Damien Rice’s “Delicate.” The star was accompanied by Rebecca Raw while the pair took a break from rehearsing an upcoming performance. Next month, the actor will take part in Tonight at the London Coliseum, a week-long series of concerts streamed from the West End.

Houston Grand Opera's New Recital Series

Houston Grand Opera joins the numerous arts companies turning to the digital landscape for (at least the start of) the new season. The Texas organization launches its Live From the Cullen Recital series September 11 with a performance by soprano Tamara Wilson. The program will be available for free on HGO Digital through Marquee TV. Additional concerts featuring various opera favorites will follow on a monthly basis through March 2021.

Audible Reveals Third Emerging Playwrights Fund Class

Audible has announced its latest Emerging Playwrights Fund class of promising playwrights. Audible increase the size of its third cohort by 50 percent to provide additional opportunities to artists, especially those who lost employment, first productions, or showcases due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The class includes Will Arbery, Vichet Chum, Philip Dawkins, Noah Diaz, Mathilde Dratwa, Amy Evans, Afsaneh Gray, Diana Grisanti, Jessica Huang, Paul Kruse, Yilong Liu, Christina Quintana, Michael Shayan, Amanda Wilkin, and Alexandra Wood. Previous Audible Emerging Playwright commissions include Madhuri Shekar’s Evil Eye, which is now being adapted for film by parent company Amazon, and Elinor Cook’s Islanders, which will be performed by Daisy Ridley on Audible this fall. To learn more about the fund and/or apply, click here.

Rachel Brosnahan Gives a Covenant House Sleep Out Sneak Peek

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan spoke with CBS This Morning about Covenant House’s August 24 digital Sleep Out: Stage and Screen. The actor, who has served on the board of directors for eight years, said it will be a spirited night with performances and solidarity. “We’ll be sleeping out wherever we can find space...but the programming will remain largely the same, just in our little computer boxes,” she said. Emmy winner Brosnahan also spoke about going to comedy clubs to prepare for her role as Midge and what she’s most excited about this year’s Emmys: bringing her dogs to the ceremony. Check it out below.



READ: Audra McDonald, Rachel Brosnahan, More Bring Covenant House’s Stage and Screen Sleep Out Online August 24

Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash Shine a Light on the Entertainment Industry

Fun Home Tony nominee Sydney Lucas and Eli Tokash (Finding Neverland) co-host Take a Bow on Broadway Podcast Network, which highlights what it's like to work in the entertainment industry from the lens of two teenagers with major credits. In addition to offering advice for up-and-coming performers and stories for theatre lovers, each week features a special guest, with Michael Cerveris, Max von Essen, Ciara Renée, Caitlin Kinnunen, and Andrew Barth Feldman all taking part in previous episodes. New episodes are released every Thursday.

