In the News: Raúl Esparza, Will Swenson, Lea Salonga Line Up for The Producer's Perspective, Check Out 'Everything' From Sleepless

Also, catch Tamyra Gray, Christina Sajous, and more in a new music video for Anthony Fedorov and Kyle Carter's song "E Pluribus Unum."

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Raúl Esparza, Will Swenson, Lea Salonga Will Guest on The Producer's Perspective Live!

The Producer's Perspective Live!, created and hosted by producer Ken Davenport to benefit The Actors Fund, will kick off the month of September with Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (The Rocky Horror Show, Company) September 1 at 8 PM, followed by choreographer Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! The Musical) September 8, playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance) September 15, Tony nominee Will Swenson (Les Misérables, Hair) September 22, and Tony winner Lea Salonga (Once On This Island, Miss Saigon) September 29. The interview series, produced by Mary Elizabeth Dina, is available on Broadway Podcast Network's YouTube Channel and on Davenport’s Facebook.

Sleepless Gives "Everything"

Sleepless, the new musical adaptation of the film Sleepless in Seattle, began performances in London August 25 under a bevy of public safety protocols. For those on the other side of the pond, check out a new video, featuring Jay McGuiness (who plays Sam) singing "Everything" from Robert Scott and Brendan Cull's score, below.



Out of Many, One

A group of musical theatre alums and American Idol stars have come together for the music video of Anthony Fedorov and Kyle Carter's song "E Pluribus Unum." Shidan Majidi directed the music video, inspired by the themes of unity, diversity, and care during times of unrest. Watch the performance, featuring Carter and Fedorov, Tamyra Gray, Diana Huey, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, and Nik Walker, below.



Motown Star Ryan Shaw Releasing Solo Album Inspired by Marvin Gaye

Ryan Shaw (Stevie Wonder in Broadway's Motown The Musical) will release a new studio album inspired by one of his idols, Marvin Gaye. Imagining Marvin will feature songs made famous by Gaye and five original songs written by Shaw. "Strong Men Can," written by Shaw in collaboration with Gaye songwriter Valerie Simpson, will be released as a single September 18 ahead of the full album's November 27 release. For more information and to pre-order Imagining Marvin, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

Tania El Khoury, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, More Set for The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi

NYU Abu Dhabi’s The Arts Center’s fall season will focus on interconnectedness as it adapts to social distancing. First up is Tania El Khoury and Basel Zaraa’s As Far As Isolation Goes, a virtual piece that explores the mental health of asylum seekers, beginning September 9. 600 HIGHWAYMEN’s A Thousand Ways: Part 1 will premiere October 7; the work is presented by two performers over the phone. Aakash Odedra Company will then present two dance pieces November 11–12, Murmur 2.0 and #JeSuis. The former explores choreographer Odedra’s childhood with the latter serving as an ensemble piece to examine conflict. The season will also include Off the Stage, a series of interactive offerings that connect resident artists to the community. For more details, click here.

