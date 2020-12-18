In the News: Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert Release All the Girls Album, Bid on Costumes Worn by Bernadette Peters and Hugh Jackman

Plus: Tyrone Davis has been named Associate Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group.

Hugh Jackman, Bob Mackie, Bernadette Peters Collectibles Up For Auction

The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction, where the public has the opportunity to bid on entertainment memorabilia such as Laura Osnes's shoes from Cinderella, Laura Bell Bundy's pink tracksuit from Legally Blonde, Hugh Jackman's pineapple shirt from The Boy From Oz, Bernadette Peters's witch feet from Into the Woods, and signed Bob Mackie costume sketches from The Cher Show. The first wave of bidding ends on December 21, with the second concluding December 28. The auction raises funds to support CIC artisans and FIT students integral to the costuming departments across the entertainment industry. Check here to browse the lots.

Rebecca Luker and Sally Wilfert to Release All the Girls Album

Adapted from their stage show of the same name, the album from Broadway performers Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, Show Boat) and Sally Wilfert (The Advertures of Tom Sawyer, Assassins) is an ode to female friendship. It features songs by Stephen Sondheim, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kander and Ebb, and more. The PS Classics release will be available digitally December 25, followed by a CD January 15, 2021.

Tyrone Davis Named Associate Artistic Director at Los Angeles's Center Theatre Group

The first move in what CTG promises to be "an ongoing organizational shift" is the announcement of new associate artistic director Tyrone Davis. Davis has been with CTG since 2017 and moves from the Education, Engagement and Community Partnerships department into his new artistic leadership position. “In his new role, Tyrone has already guided us in an inspiring direction, developing Not a Moment, But a Movement, an insightful new series of events to be released on our new Digital Stage pairing play readings with visual artists and musicians to create an interdisciplinary collaboration to amplify and center Black artists,” said Artistic Director Michael Ritchie.