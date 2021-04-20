In the News: 'Rejected' Broadway Poster Designs for Charity, Immersive The Great Gatsby Transfers to NYC, More

Plus: Kirsten Childs, Jessica Hagedorn, and Troy Anthony are among the 2021 Idea Awards for Theatre recipients.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Broadway Designer Releases Collection of "Rejected" Posters

Theatre poster designer Frank “Fraver” Verlizzo has partnered with Gelato, a production platform for customized products made locally and on demand, to release 16 of the artist's "rejected" Broadway poster designs. In a career spanning six decades, Fraver created the posters for Broadway shows including Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (1979), Twentieth Century (2004), and Follies (2011), but is perhaps best known for his design for the theatrical production of The Lion King (1997). The collection includes (with permission from Disney) Verlizzo's alternative design for The Lion King, as well as speculative designs for projects which never went beyond the drawing board, such as Into the Woods (1987), Cabaret (2003), Dracula: The Musical (2004), and Matilda (2012). All sale profits will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS for pandemic relief. The full designs and more information can be found at BroadwayIsAlive.com.

Immersive Gatsby Heads to NYC This Fall

The U.K’.s longest running immersive production, The Great Gatsby, will make its American debut in New York City in the fall of 2021. With an invitation from Jay Gatsby, this immersive adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world bootleg liquor and pure jazz age self-indulgence. The Immersive Everywhere production, created and directed by Alexander Wright, has been seen in Ireland, South Korea, and Belgium, as well as the original production in London. The New York production is produced by Immersive Everywhere, Hartshorn - Hook Productions and Broadway International Group, and Executive Produced by Louis Hartshorn, Brian Hook, Marc Routh and Simone Genatt. Venue and casting to be announced at a later date.

Nine Recipients Named for the 2021 Idea Awards for Theatre

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation has named the 2021 Idea Awards for Theatre recipients. The foundation, established with a legacy gift from theatrical agent Bret Adams and his partner Dr. Paul Reisch, created the awards to champion visionary creators of idea-driven theatre. The 2021 Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Awards will honor three playwrights: Jessica Hagedorn, Cherríe Moraga, and OyamO, each with a $20,000 prize for career achievement. Recipients of this year's Ollie New Play Award are Agyeiwaa Asante and Haruna Lee; the Vivace Musical Theatre Award recipients are Kirsten Childs (The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, Bella: An American Tall Tale), the composer/lyricist team Jay Adana and Zeniba Now, and Troy Anthony. The new play and musical theatre awards bestow recipients with a $30,000 prize for "original work with ambitious theatrical ideas." The awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony hosted by Daniel J. Watts. The ceremony will feature the winners in conversation with Michael Greif, David Alan Grier, and Keith Glover and will feature songs from the musical winners. Tune in here 6PM ET April 28. Read more about the recipients at BretNPaulFoundation.org.

