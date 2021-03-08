In the News: Renée Elise Goldsberry and Javier Muñoz Reunite for Eureka!, Critics Choice Awards Honor Chadwick Boseman, More

Plus, Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color will host its second event later this month.

Read on for some more theatre headlines that you may have missed in today's news, including a few items about former Hamilton stars.

Renée Elise Goldsberry and Javier Muñoz Cast in Disney Junior Animated Series Eureka!

Hamilton original cast members Renée Elise Goldsberry and Javier Muñoz have joined the cast of Eureka!, an upcoming Disney Junior animated series. The show will follow a young inventor living in prehistoric times and is set to debut later this year. Ruth Righi will voice Eureka with Goldsberry and Lil Rel Howery as her parents, Roxy and Rollo, and Muñoz as her teacher, Ohm. Broadway alum Devin Trey Campbell (Kinky Boots) will also voice a character named Barry. The series is produced by animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.

Broadway at the Critics Choice Awards

After a posthumous Golden Globe Awards win last month, the late Chadwick Boseman won a Critics Choice Award March 7 for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The Netflix adaptation of the August Wilson play also received Best Costume Design for Tony winner Ann Roth and Best Hair and Makeup design. Meanwhile, the Disney+ release of Hamilton won Best Movie Made for Television, while one of its stars, Leslie Odom Jr., won as a co-writer on the song “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami… (also based on a play). Additional winners (from across the pond) included Tony nominee Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, said film's director-screenwriter Emerald Fennell (also the book writer of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), and Olivier nominee Hannah Waddingham for Ted Lasso.

Broadway & Beyond Will Offer Résumé & Interview Workshop

Broadway & Beyond: Access for Stage Managers of Color, created to provide opportunity and education for stage managers of color, will host its second event, Résumé & Interview Workshop: Always Be Prepared!, March 16 from 6–7:30 PM ET. The evening, facilitated by Patch Schwadron (career counselor supervisor of The Career Center at The Actors Fund) and stage manager Sherry Cohen, will offer tips for creating an effective résumé and cover letter, how to nail a job interview, and presentation skills. The event will also serve as a networking opportunity for stage managers of color from around the country. Attendance is free, and interested candidates must register online at BroadwayBeyondAccess.com by 5 PM ET on March 14. (Those seeking individualized feedback on their résumés at the workshop should include it with the advance registration.)

Patti Smith to Honor Robert Mapplethorpe at Brooklyn Museum

Patti Smith will perform an afternoon of poetry and music March 9 at 12:30 PM ET at The Brooklyn Museum as part of the ongoing statewide NY PopsUp festival. Singer-songwriter, author, and poet Smith will honor the memory of artist Robert Mapplethorpe on the anniversary of his death, March 9, 1989. The performance, a personal thank you to the museum’s workers, can be seen on the festival’s Instagram page at @NYPopsUp.

Dance Lab New York Announces New Documentary First Try

A new film will follow DLNY artists Tilly Evans-Krueger, Ja’ Malik, and Ariel Rivka as they develop a number of dance pieces. First Try premieres on YouTube March 29 at 8 PM ET. “As an organization dedicated to supporting choreographers, it’s a privilege for DLNY to create a film that showcases the passion and fortitude of these artists, and introduce audiences to three special dance makers who have come through our doors this past year,” says Founding Artistic Director Josh Prince. First Try will also feature appearances from Andy Blankenbuehler, Robbie Fairchild, Lorin Latarro, and more. To register for the free premiere event, click here .

