In the News: Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles in Girls5eva, The Inheritance's Matthew López Signs Amazon Deal, More

Plus, watch Jai’Len Josey sing “Sign My Name” from the musical adaptation of The Secret Life of Bees.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Renée Elise Goldsberry Joins Sara Bareilles in Girls5eva

Hamilton Tony winner Renée Elise Goldsberry will star opposite Tony nominee and Grammy winner Sara Bareilles in Girls5eva, the previously announced in-development musical comedy series from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Meredith Scardino. According to Variety, she'll play Wickie, the lead singer of a '90s band that gets a sudden revitalization thanks to being sampled by a young rapper on a new track.

Matthew López Signs TV Deal with Amazon

The Inheritance playwright Matthew López has signed a TV deal with Amazon Studios to develop and create new projects. In the past year, Amazon has also signed Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve McQueen, Gloria Calderon Kellett, Lena Waithe, and Heidi Schreck, whose What the Constitution Means to Me will land on Amazon Prime Video October 16.

Watch Jai’Len Josey Sing From The Secret Life of Bees Musical

A new music video features Jai’Len Josey singing “Sign My Name” from The Secret Life of Bees, which premiered Off-Broadway in 2019 at Atlantic Theater Company. The musical, adapted from Sue Monk Kidd’s novel, features music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics by Susan Birkenhead, and a book Lynn Nottage. Check out Josey singing below as Rosaleen, a Black caregiver who is asserting her right to vote.



5 Texas Opera Companies Unite

Houston Grand Opera, Austin Opera, The Dallas Opera, Fort Worth Opera, and OPERA San Antonio have jointly formed the Texas Opera Alliance, a new partnership with the collective mission of making opera more accessible in the state, particular during the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations will embrace audience-building initiatives, investments in new works, and digital programming resources.

