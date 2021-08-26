In the News: Rich + Tone Talauega Join MJ Creative Team, Denise Gough Tapped for FX Crime Series With Andrew Garfield

Plus: Story submissions are now open for Here’s To The Ladies Who, a new docu-series from The Broadway Women's Alliance.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Rich + Tone Talauega Join the Creative Team of MJ the Musical

Choreographer brothers Rich and Tone Talauega have been tapped for the creative team of the upcoming Broadway musical MJ. The pair, who began their careers on Michael Jackson's HIStory World Tour, will focus specifically on the title character's movement in the show. “Working with Rich and Tone over the last three years of our developmental process has been exceptional and I am so thrilled to announce them," said director and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon. "It has been very exciting to have them as a part of my team as their first-hand knowledge both of Michael’s life on tour and movement languages is invaluable and informed the authenticity of our show.” The Talauegas have previously choreographed multiple numbers in the two shows produced by the Michael Jackson Estate and Cirque du Soleil, Michael Jackson THE IMMORTAL World Tour and Michael Jackson ONE, a resident show in Las Vegas. MJ begins previews December 6 with newcomer Myles Frost in the title role.

Denise Gough Reunites with Andrew Garfield for FX series

Two-time Olivier winner Denise Gough will join her Angels in America co-star for FX’s limited series Under The Banner Of Heaven, Deadline reports. The series is based on Jon Krakauer’s nonfiction crime drama surrounding a 1984 murder committed by extremist members of the LDS church. Garfield stars as Pyre, a church elder, alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, the murder victim Brenda Lafferty. Gough joins the cast with Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Seth Numrich (Travesties) and Rory Culkin, all who play members of the Lafferty family. Production is currently underway on the series, which will be available on FX on Hulu.

The Broadway Women’s Alliance and YesAnd Productions Collab for Docu-Series

Through interviews, first-hand accounts, on-site coverage, and self-submissions, the docu-series Here’s To The Ladies Who will chronicle the stories of the women working on the business side of Broadway, focusing on their journeys and the industry, and how they adapted during the pandemic. "As we emerge from the shutdown, we’re hearing stories from women who have dealt with the uncertainty of job loss, held companies together through sheer will, pivoted careers and pivoted back again. These women are leading the charge on rebuilding the future of Broadway and beyond," said Jennifer Isaacson, a co-founder of Broadway Women’s Alliance. The series is directed by Heather Arnson, executive produced by Catherine Markowitz, and line produced by Arielle Cohen, Anna Mack, and Holly Sutton. The series is expected to premiere in early 2022. Story submissions can be made here.

Marry Murder F*&%k - A Ballroom Comedy Will Play The Flea Theater

Playwright Candace H. Caplin will star opposite her ballroom instructor Ronny Dutra in her new comedy premiering September 24 at The Flea Theater. Marry Murder F*&%k centers on Rae Applebaum, who comes home to find her mother in the arms of a half-naked dance teacher. Also in the cast are Audrey Rose Young and Gary Wolf. The play is co-written by Kim St. Leon, who also co-directs with Dutra. The limited engagement runs through October 3. For ticketing, click here.