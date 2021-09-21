In the News: Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Receive Critics Choice Honors, Fiasco's Off-Broadway Season, More

Plus: Details on Broadway veteran Carmen Ruby Floyd's debut solo album.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Rita Moreno and Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Be Honored by Critics Choice Association

The Critics Choice Association will present its first "Celebration of Latino Cinema" December 9. The inaugural celebration, to be offered virtually, will honor those who have made significant contributions to film in 2021. Honorees include EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who will receive the Icon Award; Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who will receive the Visionary Award; and Oscar nominee Demián Bichir, who will receive the Career Achievement Award. Moreno's documentary, Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, will be broadcast on PBS in October, and she also co-stars in and is an executive producer of the Steven Spielberg remake of West Side Story, scheduled for a December release. Miranda makes his directorial film debut with the forthcoming adaptation of Jonathan Larson's tick, tick… BOOM!. A portion of the proceeds from Celebration of Latino Cinema will be donated to LA Collab, whose mission is to accelerate Latino access, visibility, and representation in the entertainment industry.

New Fiasco Theater Season Will Examine Classic and Modern Playwrights

The Off-Broadway company kicks off the fall 2021 lineup with the “Open Your Ears” series, which investigates the text with the audience, September 23 at 7 PM ET by presenting Aphra Behn’s The Lucky Chance. Up next is Bertolt Brecht’s The Causcasian Chalk Circle October 7 at 7 PM, launching “Some of Its Parts,” inviting audiences into the conceptual development process. Both performances will take place at Theatre Row. Finally, Fiasco will present Aditi Brennan Kapil’s Imogen Says Nothing November 18–20 at The Connelly Theater as part of its “Without A Net Series,” in which a play is rehearsed and staged in two weeks. “We cannot wait to share space and stories again,” said Co-Artistic Directors Jessie Austrian, Noah Brody, and Ben Steinfeld. “At its core, theatre has always been about coming together to share an experience—one that can never be exactly replicated.” For more information about the season, and Fiasco’s conservatory program, click here .

Carmen Ruby Floyd Releases Debut Album

The Broadway songstress, last seen on the Main Stem in Hello, Dolly!, has released her debut album, Broadway, Jazz Me!. The collection features Broadway classics revisited with jazz interpretations, arranged and produced by David Serero. The 10-track debut includes such standards as "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess and "Dat's Love (Habanera)" from Carmen Jones. Floyd's other Broadway credits include The Lion King, Chicago, After Midnight, and The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess. Broadway, Jazz Me! is available now on all streaming platforms.