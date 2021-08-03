In the News: Rita Moreno Documentary Gets PBS Air Date, Julie Halston Will Return to Sex and the City

Plus: Sierra Boggess, Ariana DeBose, and more will perform at the NYC premiere of the documentary The Show Must Go On.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Rita Moreno Documentary Will Make PBS Debut in October

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It will air October 5 at 9 PM ET (check local listings) in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month as part of PBS' American Masters series. Directed by Mariem Pérez Riera, the film chronicles the EGOT winner from her early years in Puerto Rico through her childhood as an immigrant in New York City and the racial bias she faced in the studio system. In addition to Moreno, others featured in the doc are George Chakiris, Héctor Elizondo, Gloria Estefan, Tom Fontana, Morgan Freeman, Mitzi Gaynor, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, Eva Longoria, Justina Machado, Terrence McNally, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Karen Olivo. Moreno earned a Tony for her work in Broadway's The Ritz; having earned an Oscar for her performance as Anita in the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story, she returns to the musical in the upcoming film remake as Valentina, a new take on the character Doc. The documentary will also be available at PBS.org and the PBS Video app .

WATCH: Rita Moreno Talks About Her Documentary

Julie Halston Will Return for Sex and the City Revival

Mitsy von Muffling is back! Deadline reports the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient will recur in And Just Like That… opposite returning stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis. In the original series, Mitsy stole the show as she raved about acupuncture to improve fertility as Charlotte struggled with her own journey to have a child. She is the wife of not gay (but is he?) singer Bobby Fine, played by Nathan Lane. No word on if the three-time Tony winner is also returning. The series is shaping up to feature a number of theatre favorites, with Isaac Powell joining the cast last week.

The Show Must Go On Premiere to Feature Sierra Boggess, Ariana DeBose, Adrienne Warren, More

Sierra Boggess, Ariana DeBose, Ali Ewoldt, Shereen Pimentel, and Adrienne Warren will perform August 9 at the Majestic Theatre in celebration of the new documentary from theatre director Sammi Cannold and Emmy-winning filmmaker Dori Berinstein. The previously reported feature is hosting a one-night-only screening to benefit The Actors Fund. Additional performers include Isa Antonetti, Courtney Bassett, Rebecca Hargrove, Joomin Hwang, Emilie Kouatchou, Adam Richardson, and The Phantom of the Opera world tour members Joseph DePietro, Luke Grooms, Ayaka Kamei, Eric Anthony López, and Curt Olds. The documentary follows the companies of two productions in South Korea—the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera and the South Korean tour of Cats—as they pushed forward safely during the pandemic when the rest of the industry had shut down worldwide. The film also follows Andrew Lloyd Webber in the U.K. as he uses the South Korean companies' model in his fight for the future of theatre in the West End. For tickets and more information, click here.

