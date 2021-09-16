In the News: Ruben Santiago-Hudson, NaTasha Yvette Williams, More for Live at The Lortel, EST's New Youngblood Playwrights

Plus: The Skivvies will hold a Tony Awards watch party and concert at The Green Room 42.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Live at The Lortel Announces Fall Line-up

Season 3 of the in-depth conversation series Live at The Lortel will spotlight talks on the intersection between art and activism. Hosted by Eric Ostrow along with co-hosts Joy DeMichelle and John-Andrew Morrison, the series will kick off on September 20 with Tony winner Phylicia Rashad. Actor and playwright Arturo Luís Soria (Ni Mi Madra) will guest on September 27, followed by performer NaTasha Yvette Williams (the Broadway-bound Chicken and Biscuits) October 4, activist and actor Reynaldo Piniella on October 18, and Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson (currently on Broadway in his solo show Lackawanna Blues) October 25. Additional guests will be announced shortly. The live interviews can be experienced in-person at The Lortel, or streamed live via YouTube. Click here for more.

A Tony Watch Party With the Skivvies

The Skivvies, the stripped-down musical duo of Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, will host Hold Me Closer, Tony Extravaganza, a Tony Award watch party, at The Green Room 42 on September 26. A pre-show will begin at 6:45 PM ET ahead of the Paramount+ Tony telecast, with special guest appearances from Nathan Lee Graham, Kevin Zak, Marissa Rosen, Travis Kent, Ari Notartomaso, and Leslie McDonel, along with The Skivvies band including Debbie Christine Tjong, Nate Hopkins, and Josh Roberts. For tickets to party, click here.

Ensemble Studio Theatre Introduces New Youngbloods

Eight young playwrights will be joining the EST/Youngblood group, Ensemble Studio Theatre's collective of emerging professional playwrights, for the 2021–2022 season. Brysen Boyd, Edison Ventura Mata Diaz, Miz Hashimoto, Justice Hehir, Sam Mueller, Phanésia Pharel, Nia Akilah Robinson, and Celeste Yim will join the ranks of playwrights whose professional careers began in the Youngblood program—several who have gone on to accolades that include Pulitzer Prizes, MacArthur Fellowships, and Tony nominations. Youngblood, under the direction of Graeme Gillis and RJ Tolan, and EST will serve as a creative home for the emerging playwrights, who are given artistic guidance and peer support for new work development, as well as regular production opportunities. Returning Youngblood members for the 2021–2022 season Brittany K. Allen, Harron Atkins, Jake Brasch, Jeesun Choi, AJ Clauss, Erika Dickerson-Despenza, Julia Doolittle, Michael Feldman, Jahna Ferron-Smith, Gracie Gardner, Ava Geyer, Dan Giles, Dylan Guerra, Lily Houghton, Anchuli Felicia King, Nadja Leonhard-Hooper, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Megan Chan Meinero, Ife Olujobi, Mona Pirnot, Phaedra Michelle Scott, Julia Specht, Lizzie Stern, and Sanaz Toossi.