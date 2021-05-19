In the News: Sara Ramirez Joins Sex and the City Sequel Series, Stephen Fry to Narrate Oedipus Rex for LA Opera

Plus: The solo musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter will stream on Broadway on Demand.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Sara Ramirez Joins Sex and the City Sequel

Tony winner Sara Ramirez, who left their mark on Broadway audiences as the Lady of the Lake in Spamalot, will join the cast of And Just Like That…, the sequel series to Sex and the City, Deadline reports. The 10-episode reboot will find Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles for the HBO Max sequel, with Ramirez joining as new character Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian-podcast host. Original cast member Kim Cattrall will not be returning for And Just Like That… Production is scheduled to begin this summer in (where else) New York City.

Solo Musical Love, Linda Will Stream

A filmed production of the Off-Broadway musical Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter will stream on demand beginning June 9, the Songbook composer's birthday. The solo show stars Stevie Holland as Linda Lee Thomas, Porter's wife of 35 years. The show has a book by Holland and Gary William Friedman, and the music and lyrics of Cole Porter, with arrangements and additional music by Friedman. Love, Linda ran at the York Theatre Company in 2013 under the direction of Richard Maltby, Jr. The stream will be available on Broadway on Demand through June 27. Click here for ticketing.

Stephen Fry Tapped to Narrate LA Opera's Odeipus Rex

English multi-hyphenate Stephen Fry will perform the role of the Narrator in LA Opera's upcoming production of Stravinsky's Oedipus Rex. The role will be pre-recorded by Fry for both the in-person and digitally streamed versions of the June 6 presentation. James Conlon conducts, and LA Opera's Artist in Residence Russell Thomas stars as Oedipus. The production will feature animation by Manuel Cinema. Fry received Tony nominations for his work as an actor in 2013's Tweflth Night, and for his book of the 1996 revival of Me and My Girl. For more information or ticketing, visit LAOpera.org.

