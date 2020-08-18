In the News: Shoshana Bean, Anika Noni Rose, Laura Bell Bundy, More Celebrate Women Who Get It Done, The Lark Names 2 New Fellows, More

Plus: Watch the trailer for The Sound of Identity, a new documentary following transgender opera star Lucia Lucas.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Celebrate Women With Laura Bell Bundy, Anika Noni Rose, Shoshana Bean, More

The music video for “Get It Girl, You Go” dropped August 18, and it is an ode to female empowerment across America. Like the vocals heard on the recent single, Bundy, Rose, and Bean pay homage to harmony groups like The Andrews Sisters with their swingtime moves, despite having to film their parts virtually. In addition to the trio, the music video includes footage of Shirley Chisholm, Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Gloria Steinem, and other political leaders and activists from the U.S.

On top of the who’s who of contemporary female heroes, Tony winners Tonya Pinkins, Annaleigh Ashford, and Marissa Jaret Winokur as well as Tony nominees Ashley Park, Kerry Butler, and Orfeh all drop by virtually. Also making cameos are Kate Rockwell, Cecily Strong, Anna Camp, Brittany Campbell, Brittany Snow, Eden Espinosa, Samantha Bee, Willam, and more. Watch the celebration above.

The Lark Names Two New Fellows

Off-Broadway's The Lark has named Zora Howard and Edison Ventura Mata Diaz as the 2020–2021 Van Lier New Voices Fellows. The program is a year-long residency that supports playwrights of color aged 30 and under to help address the lack of inclusion of early-career playwrights of color in the field. The Fellowship includes a cash award of $35,000, access to The Lark’s artistic resources and support, and a $5,000 Opportunity Fund for research, travel, and other expenses.

Howard is a Harlem-bred writer and performer, whose plays include STEW (2020 Drama League nominee for Outstanding Play), AtGN, BUST, HANG TIME, and GOOD FAITH. Diaz is an Afro-Latino writer and actor who has had his work developed with LAByrinth Theater Company, Curious Theater Company, and the MCC Youth Company; he was also recently seen in The Siblings Play (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater).

New Documentary Follows Trans Opera Star Lucia Lucas

Lucia Lucas made history in 2019 as the first transgender woman to perform a principal role on the opera stage in the U.S. as she sang the title role in Mozart's Don Giovanni at Tulsa Opera. A new documentary from James Kicklighter, titled The Sound of Identity, follows her journey leading up to her barrier-breaking bow. The film will stream (to Florida-based IP addresses only) August 24–28 as part of the OUTshine Film Festival; additional release plans to come. In the meantime, watch the trailer below.



SDCF Launches New Residency for BIPOC Theatre Creators

The Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has launched the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency to partner a mid-career BIPOC director or choreographer with an artistic director who is looking to make significant changes in their theatre. The goal of the program is to forge new alliances in the industry that position more BIPOC artists for leadership roles. Resident artists will receive a $40,000 grant from SDCF. The residency is named after the trailblazing Black theatre artist who directed some of Broadway’s most seminal works, including the original production of Lorraine Hansberry’s A Raisin in the Sun in 1959. Applications are now open for the residency; click here for more information on how to apply.

AKA Heads to LA

AKA NYC, an advertising firm specializing in theatre and live entertainment, has expanded with a newly launched division on the West Coast. Former Client Services Group Director Joaquin Esteva has relocated to Los Angeles to serve as vice president of the West Coast operations, which will feature arts organizations, tourist attractions, and more among its client roster. The news follows two additional recent hires at AKA: Vice President of Business Intelligence Cher Nobles and Head of Theater Robert Jones.

