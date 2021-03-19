In the News: Signature Streams Daniel J. Watts' The Jam: Only Child, SoHo Playhouse Reopens in April With Haunt Quest

Plus, Swingin' With the Music of Broadway: Volume 1 drops March 27 featuring Hadestown "Fates," Brittney Johnson, and more.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Signature Theatre Streams Daniel J. Watts’ The Jam: Only Child

Arlington's Signature Theatre presents the work from 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), as part of its Signature Features 2021 Season, streaming now through May 7. The show is written and performed by Watts, featuring DJ Duggz, under the direction of Lileana Blain-Cruz. In the work, Watts recounts his life as the only child of a single mother in the ‘80s and ‘90s through lyric, story, and tap dance. Check out the trailer above. For ticketing or more information, visit SigTheatre.org.

Todd Robbins' Haunt Quest Will Reopen SoHo Playhouse

Todd Robbins will return to Off-Broadway's SoHo Playhouse April 23 with his new immersive experience, Haunt Quest, the first live show staged at the venue since March 2020. The four-week limited run will play to a limited audience in The Loft five performances a week. In his newest work Robbins will employ “arcane retro-paranormal ghost hunting techniques” intended to “open the souls of the living in order to invite the dead to return.” Tickets are available by clicking here.

Tanglewood Summer Music Venue Will Reopen in July

Tanglewood, Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer home in the Berkshires, will open to live audiences for six weeks of performances this summer. The season, running July 9-August 16, will feature performances by Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra under the direction of Andris Nelsons, as well as the Boston Pops. In addition to live performances, select performances will live stream on the BSO's online programming portal, BSO NOW. The reduced season will open with comprehensive public health and safety policies and procedures in place under CDC and Massachusetts guidelines. Complete programming and streaming details about the 2021 Tanglewood season will be announced April 8. For more information or ticketing, visit BSO.org.

MTFestUK 2021 Will Return With Live Performances and a Digital Tour

The annual new musical festival will perform live this year at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea May 17-29, then will take a five-week digital tour. The festival line-up includes eight new musicals: Far From Heaven, with music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie, and a book by Richard Greenberg; #50Days, created and written by Thabo Stuck; The Man in the Ceiling, with a score by Andrew LIppa and a book by Jules Feiffer; Millennials, with music, lyrics, and a book by Elliot Clay; Housefire, with music by Felix Hagan and a book and lyrics by P Burton-Morgan; Cake, with music and lyrics by Jack McManus and Tasha Taylor-Johnson and a book and lyrics by Morgan Lloyd Malcom; Daisy, with a book, music, and lyrics by Caroline Kay; and Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera, with a book and lyrics by Harry Hill and Steve Brown, and music by Brown.

All eight musicals will be filmed at The Turbine for a digital tour that will play week-long engagements at 11 of the U.K.'s regional theatres, including Norwich Theatre Royal, The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and Birmingham Hippodrome (May 31-June 6); Mayflower Theatre, Southampton and the Mercury Theatre, Colchester (June 7-13); Curve Theatre, Leicester and Dundee Repertory Theatre (June 14-20); New Wolsey Theatre & Theatre Clwyd (June 21-27); Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Sheffield Theatres and The Lowry, Salford (June 28 -July 4). Visit individual theatre's websites for tour ticketing. For more information on the festival shows, visit TheTurbineTheatre.com.

Swingin' With the Music Drops Broadway Album March 27

The jazz series from arranger Pablo Rossil will release Swingin' With the Music of Broadway: Volume 1 March 27. The album features Broadway favorites Laura Osnes; Marissa Jaret Winokur; John Tartaglia; Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trindad (The "Fates" from Hadestown); Brittney Johnson; and Rossil performing jazz arrangements of show tunes from Hello, Dolly! to Hamilton. For CD orders, click here. Plus, check out the album art, featuring all the performers, by Broadway illustrator Justin "Squigs" Robertson, in the gallery below.

