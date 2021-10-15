In the News: Six Celebrates Vinyl Release With TikTok Live Stream, Experience Odd Man Out in Darkness at The Flea

Plus, Lincoln Center Moments, a performance series for adults with dementia, returns this fall.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Watch the Six Vinyl Release Party Live on TikTok

The studio album recording of Six the Musical, which has been streamed over 450 million times across all streaming platforms, will be released on vinyl. To celebrate the vinyl album release, the original recording Queens will be reunited with creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss at an exclusive VIP event October 28, streaming live on TikTok from the Banqueting House, site of the Palace of Whitehall, which was created by Henry VIII as a royal residence for himself and Anne Boleyn. The new vinyl edition will be officially released next year, and viewers of the live stream will be given the first opportunity to pre-order a copy. The original Six queens featured on the studio album are Renée Lamb (Catherine of Aragon), Christina Modestou (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Genesis Lynea (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Catherine Howard), and Izuka Hoyle (Catherine Parr). Tune in to Six’s TikTok channel @SixTheMusical at 8 AM ET for the live stream.

Experience a Play in Total Darkness at The Flea

Pitchblack Immersive Experiences is bringing its immersive audio play Odd Man Out to The Flea for live performances before a blindfolded audience beginning November 3 ahead of a November 9 opening. The story centers on Alberto, a blind musician flying home from New York to Buenos Aires, Argentina, after decades of self-exile. Audiences will listen via headphones, with the storytelling enhanced with tactile objects, enriched smells, and weather happening around them. Odd Man Out is written by Martin Condone and directed by Bondone, Carlos Armesto, and Facundo Bogarín. It began at Argentina's Teatro Ciego, which has a 15-year history of creating live experiences in complete darkness, and employs artists and technicians with visual disabilities in all their work. A portion of the proceeds will go to Visions, which provides services for the blind and visually impaired. The production features original music, arrangements, and music direction by Mirko Mescia, sound design by Nicolás Alvarez, and dramaturgy by Armesto and Aksel Tang. New York producers are Armesto, Lola Lopez Guardone, and Malcolm March and Heather Klein. Lucila Brindisi is director of communications, and the disability consultant is Allie Gorrie. The show runs through December 4. Click here for tickets.

Lincoln Center's Performance Series for Adults With Dementia Returns

Lincoln Center Moments, a virtual, performance-based program specially designed for individuals with dementia and their caregivers, returns this fall, launching with a program from American Ballet Theatre October 19. Each program includes a performance followed by activities facilitated by educators and music therapists exploring the work through discussion, movement, music, and artmaking. Other partnering performance arts companies include Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Juilliard School, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, the Metropolitan Opera Guild, and the New York Philharmonic. The series is free, but registration is required. Click here for more.

