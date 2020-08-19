In the News: Sophie Okonedo Lands The Wheel of Time Role, Ben Platt Guest Hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live!, More

Plus, the final episodes of the musical series A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical are now available to stream.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Sophie Okonedo and Kate Fleetwood Cast in Amazon's The Wheel of Time

Tony winner Sophie Okonedo (A Raisin in the Sun) will play Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche in Amazon’s The Wheel of Time, according to TV Line. The Oscar nominee will be part of a cast that also features Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as Moiraine, Kate Fleetwood (Macbeth) as Liandrin Guirale, Kae Alexander (Krypton) as Min Farshaw, Peter Franzen (Vikings) as Stepin, and Clare Perkins (EastEnders) as Kerene Nagashi. Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novels, adapted for TV by showrunner Rafe Judkins, the series is set in a world where only certain women are allowed to access magic. Uta Briesewitz will direct the first two episodes.

Ben Platt Guest Hosts Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tonight

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Ben Platt takes over late-night duties as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! August 19. Scheduled to drop by tonight are 2020 Emmy nominee Zendaya and MUNA & the Knocks. The Broadway favorite has stayed busy this year despite the shutdown, dropping a concert special on Netflix filmed at Radio City Music Hall, starring in the second season of Netflix's The Politician, and releasing a new single "So Will I."

READ: Ben Platt On What to Expect From His Netflix Special and The Politician Season 2

Final Episodes of A Killer Party Released

All episodes of A Killer Party, the digital murder mystery musical series starring such Broadway favorites as Michael James Scott, Jessica Keenan-Wynn, Alex Newell, Krystina Alabado, Jeremy Jordan, Carolee Carmello, Laura Osnes, Drew Gehling, Miguel Cervantes, Jarrod Spector, and Jackie Burns, are now available to stream. The series debuted August 5 with three episodes dropping weekly on Wednesdays. With music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Nathan Tysen, and a book by Kait Kerrigan, A Killer Party follows a theatre company ensemble as they try to deduce who killed their artistic director during a dinner gathering. Music Theatre International acquired licensing rights for the musical earlier this month, and a cast album will be released August 21.

READ: Checking In With… Hamilton Star Miguel Cervantes

Vocal Coach Deric Rosenblatt Launches Vocal Power Presents

Vocal coach Deric Rosenblatt, whose clients include Tony nominees Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice) and Andrea McArdle (Annie) and Broadway alum Morgan James (Motown the Musical), has launched the new digital learning platform Vocal Power Presents to grant subscribers fly-on-the-wall access to stars' vocal coaching sessions. The new program offers looks into lessons with his current roster of clients, providing a behind-the-scenes look at how professional artists work. Subscriptions include interviews, coachings, performances, and more.

