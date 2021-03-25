In the News: Southwark Playhouse to Stream Dave Malloy's Preludes, David Rockwell Tapped to Design the Oscars

Plus: Kara Young will host the PEN Literary Awards.

Read on for more headlines you may have missed in today's news.

London's Southwark Playhouse Will Live Stream Concert Production of Preludes

A concert production of Dave Malloy's Preludes will live stream for three performances only from London's Southwark Playhouse May 7-8.. Malloy (a Tony nominee for Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) has written a brand new song for the piece, which will get its world premiere in the Southwark concert production. Alex Sutton directs the cast that includes Rebecca Caine, Norton James, Georgia Louise, Tom Noyes, Keith Ramsay and Steven Serlin. For schedule and ticketing, visit SouthwarkPlayhouse.co.uk.

Kara Young Will Host PEN America Literary Awards

Off-Broadway favorite Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, All the Natalie Portmans, New Englanders) will host the 57th annual PEN America Literary Awards ceremony. Award recipients were previously announced, with George C. Wolfe and Daniel Alexander Jones both earning honors for dramatic writing. The ceremony will stream at 7 PM ET April 8. For more information or ticketing, visit PEN.org.

Designer David Rockwell Joins 93rd Oscars Production Team

Tony Award-winning set designer David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Kinky Boots, Tootsie) will be returning to the Oscars as production designer for the 93rd ceremony, airing live on ABC April 25. He previously served as production designer for the 81st and 82nd Oscars, the latter earning him a Primetime Emmy Award. Rockwell is the founder and president of Rockwell Group, an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm. He is currently working on The Perelman, a new arts center in New York, and his new book, Drama, exploring architecture and theater, is due out from Phaidon in May.

