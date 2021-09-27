In the News: Stephen Mangan Will Star in A Christmas Carol in London, More

Read on for headlines you may have missed today.
Tony Nominee Stephen Mangan Will Play Scrooge at The Old Vic
The star, who appeared on Broadway in The Norman Conquests, will be joined by Olivier nominees Rachel John (Hamilton) and Andrew Langtree as the Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig and Father/Marley, respectively, along with recent The Last Five Years star Oli Higginson as Fred. Rounding out the cast of A Christmas Carol are Bridgette Amofah, Geraint Downing, Nicola Espallardo, Karen Fishwick, Amanda Hadingue, Nick Hart, Jack Shalloo, Rose Shalloo, James Staddon, and Samuel Townsend. More casting news will be revealed shortly. As previously announced, the Matthew Warchus-directed show returns to London with live audiences November 13. At the 74th annual Tony Awards, Jack Thorne’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ holiday favorite swept the design categories and also won Best Original Score.
Playwrights Realm Taps 2021–2022 Writing Class
This season, the Writing Fellows are Will Brumley, Jeesun Choi, Emma Horwitz, and Audley Puglisi; the Scratchpad Playwrights are Agyeiwaa Asante, Aurora Real de Asua, and Nubia Monks; and the International Scratchpad Playwrights are Vivienne Glance and Dhinesha Karthigesu. All nine writers were selected to work on specific pieces. As previously announced, the Realm is not staging productions this year, instead focusing solely on development. Click here to learn more about the works being developed this season. In addition, the company’s second round of Script Share, offering professional feedback to those with limited access to the industry, opens its lottery today.
Kelli O’Hara, Norm Lewis, Jenn Colella, More Join York Theatre Gala
The previously announced concert celebration honoring Richard Maltby, Jr. & David Shire (Baby, Closer Than Ever) with the 2021 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement in Musical Theatre will kick off November 1 at 6 PM. Set to appear are Loni Ackerman, George Lee Andrews, Sierra Boggess, Christian Borle, Kerry Butler, Liz Callaway, Margery Cohen, Jenn Colella, Josh Dela Cruz, George Dvorsky, Santino Fontana, Montego Glover, Adam Gopnik, Sydney James Harcourt, Eddie Korbich, Norm Lewis, Charlotte Maltby, Sally Mayes, Janet Metz, Christiane Noll, Kelli O’Hara, Sal Viviano, and John Weidman. Stephen Sondheim and Barbra Streisand will appear by video. In addition, Elisa Loti Stein (Come Share My House) will receive the Off-Broadway company’s Founders’ Award. Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director Michael Unger will helm the evening’s celebration with Deniz Cordell as music director. For additional information, visit YorkTheatre.org.