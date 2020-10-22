In the News: Stream of NEWSical the Musical to Benefit Actors Fund, Musicians Launch Initiative to Develop BIPOC Pipeline

Plus: Watch Empire's Alexandra Grey perform "How Can You Ask" from the new musical popstar.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Filmed Version of NEWSical The Musical Will Stream to Benefit Actors Fund

A September 26 performance of NEWSical The Musical, filmed at the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska, will stream beginning October 26 at 8:15 PM ET and will be available through November 2. A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund and the Lied Center. Produced by Tom and Michael D’Angora and created and written by Rick Crom with direction by Mark Waldrop, the topical sketch musical comedy features original cast member Michael West as well as NEWSical alums Taylor Crousore, Amy Hillner Larsen, and Carly Sakolove. Ed Goldschneider, the show’s original music director, returned for the social-distanced filming with Brent Michael Jones serving as production stage manager. Click here for ticket information.

Musicians Launch Initiative to Develop BIPOC Pipeline

A group of musicians have launched a new initiative to help BIPOC artists find work in theatre. MUSE will host an online directory, provide music assistant fellowships, and create opportunities for mentorship, education, and outreach connections. “The desire to take part in the creation of MUSE arose from seeing first-hand the underrepresentation of Black and Brown musical artists and resources on the creative and departmental side of musical theatre projects,“ said Co-Chair Kenny Seymour. To learn more about MUSE, click here .

The Poltergeist Will Make World Premiere at London's Southwark Playhouse

London's Southwark Playhouse will present the world premiere of Philip Ridley's The Poltergeist for three performances November 20-21. Directed by Wiebke Green, the show features Joseph Potter, who made his stage debut in Paul Miller's production of Candida at the Orange Tree in 2019, as Sasha. Ridley's darkly comic new play is about art, family, memory, and being haunted by the life we never lived. As well as having a socially distanced audience of 110 seats, the show will be simultaneously live streamed around the world with unlimited tickets available. Click here for more information.

Watch Empire's Alexandra Grey Perform Tune from New Musical popstar

Empire’s Alexandra Grey performs “How Can You Ask” from the musical popstar in the new video below. A 2019 industry reading of the musical, about fallen Hollywood record label executive "Buzz" Michaelson, who is looking for the next big thing in pop music, featured Hamilton’s Sydney James Harcourt, Dear Evan Hansen’s Roman Banks, The Prom’s Kalyn West, Sally Wilfert, Ashley D. Kelley, Eddie Cooper, Perry Young, Amy Keum, Liam Allen, Ian Campayno, Erik J. Christensen, Alex Hartman, Carolyn Miller, Genny Lis Padilla, Nico de Jesus, Cajai Fellows Johnson, and Monica Woods. Popstar has music and lyrics by Sophie Dupin and Jay Levine, a book by Martin Casella, and direction by Sharon Rosen, who conceived the project.

