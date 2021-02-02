In the News: Streaming Opportunities for Douglas Lyons' Invisible and Nimrod Danishman's Borders

Plus: James Pidgeon has been named new executive director of London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Queens Theatre and Playwright Douglas Lyons Partner for an Inside Look at Play Development

After the successful production of Douglas Lyon's Chicken and Biscuits at Queens Theatre in early 2020, the company commissioned another play from Lyons, but the pandemic has halted production. However, through partnerships with IAMA Theatre Company in Los Angeles and Georgia's Savannah Repertory Theatre, the development of Lyons' new play Invisible will be presented virtually in the Fly on the Wall series, giving audiences a glimpse of the process of the play from page to stage. Each theatre will host online readings of the play in process, culminating in a first draft reading with actors from all three companies. "Meet the Playwright" premiers February 13, followed by "The First 20 Pages" hosted by IAMA on March 13. For more information, visit QueensTheatre.org.

Nimrod Danishman's Borders Will Stream Live on CyberTank

The Tank, in association with The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, & Transgender Community Center, will present a live stream production of Tel-Aviv playwright Nimrod Danishman's two-hander Borders. The play chronicles the virtual relationship of two men (played by Eli M. Schoenfeld and Adrian Rafit) who wish to meet, but are prevented from doing so—one is in Israel, and the other in Lebanon. Produced by Dirty Laundry Theatre, Borders will live stream on CyberTank February 11–27, then will be available on demand. For schedules and tickets, visit TheTankNYC.org.

James Pidgeon Named Executive Director of London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London's 1,200-seat outdoor summer venue, has appointed James Pidgeon as new executive director and joint chief executive. Pidgeon, currently director of Shoreditch Town Hall, will assume duties in June of this year, succeeding William Village, who will be taking on the role of chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres beginning in April.