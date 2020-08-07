In the News: Sutton Foster Asks 'What Would You Do?,' Lineup Set for Next Muny Variety Hour

Plus: Theatre siblings Eddie Cooper and Lilli Cooper perform the newest Tiger King parody.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Sutton Foster Asks, What Would You Do?

Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster will appear behind-the-scenes on the August 11 episode of ABC's What Would You Do?. The segment features a scenario on age discrimination, an issue Foster's character on Younger, Liza Miller, knows all too well. What Would You Do? with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record reactions to scenarios created by actors. Tune in at 10 PM ET.

"Meat Truck"

Theatre siblings Eddie Cooper (Little Shop of Horrors) and Tony nominee Lilli Cooper (Tootsie) perform the newest Tiger King parody, "Meat Truck," in the video below. Mike Pettry and Eli Bolin collaborated on the song, which combines one of the more macabre aspects of the Netflix sensation with another recent feline phenomenon to hit the screen.

“For the record, there’s nothing funny about violence towards animals (or humans for that matter), but we do hope there’s some humor in the bizarre mashup of these worlds," says Pettry. "And if we’re wrong about that, you can at least appreciate the incredible performances by Eddie and Lilli Cooper, who elevate the questionable merits of the song immeasurably."

The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!

The fourth episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live!, a free series featuring footage from past summer shows at the outdoor venue, new songs and dances from Muny artists across the U.S., and more, will stream August 10 at 9:15 PM ET on the Muny's YouTube channel. The roster includes:



Scenes from The Muny’s vault productions of Annie, Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, Jersey Boys , and The Unsinkable Molly Brown

, and Real-life couple Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung perform “Song on the Sand” from La Cage aux Folles

A live vocal performance from NBC’s The Voice 2018 Top 4 Finalist Kennedy Holmes, singing “Children Will Listen” from Into the Woods

2018 Top 4 Finalist Kennedy Holmes, singing “Children Will Listen” from Members of The Muny’s 2018 cast of Meet Me in St. Louis reunite to sing the title number

reunite to sing the title number “Tap Your Troubles Away,” choreographed by teen choreographer Katie Johannigman, performed remotely by Muny artists of the last decade

“Speechless,” a contemporary dance piece directed and choreographed by Jack Sippel, performed by local Muny Teen alums

The Muny Teens sing “It Roars” from Mean Girls

“Do-Re-Mi,” a special, filmed-at-The-Muny song and dance performance featuring members of The Muny Kids and Teens

Broadway couple Jenny Powers and Matt Cavenaugh sing “New Words” by Maury Yeston

Behind-the-scenes stories about what’s happening at The Muny

Munywood Squares—a Muny-themed game show hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer, and Christopher Sieber

Lights Dimmed for Brent Carver

Mirvish Productions will mark the life of late Tony-winning actor Brent Carver (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Parade) by dimming the marquee lights of two theatres August 7 at 8 PM: the Royal Alexandra (in which he performed his solo show of stories and songs in 1995) and the Princess of Wales (in which he starred as Gandalf in the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings in 2006). “There are few actors with Brent’s passion, conviction and honesty,” David Mirvish said. “He was fearless on stage, taking on daunting projects and always giving then all he had. He had a knack for stripping bare each character he played and gifting it to the audience. He has been taken from us too soon. Our condolences to his family." Read the full Playbill obituary here.

