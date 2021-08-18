In the News: Sutton Foster to Appear in Conversation at 92Y, National Queer Theater's Viral Monologues, More

Plus: Lee Roy Reams will salute Jerry Herman at The York Theatre Company.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Sutton Foster and More on New York's 92Y Fall Schedule

Broadway fans might be particularly interested in Sutton Foster appearing October 13 in the Recanati-Kaplan Talks series. The Tony winner will discuss her career and new book Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, due out in October. The talk will be available for an in-person audience and online. Other highlights from the Upper East Side cultural venue include Debra Messing, Trisha Yearwood, and Christopher Meloni in the Recanati-Kaplan Talks series; Joy Harjo, Louise Erdrich, Debbie Millman, and Roxane Gay in the Christopher Lightfoot Walker Reading Series; and several ensembles in The Marshall Weinberg Fall 2021 Classical Music Season. For a full schedule of events, visit 92Y.org.

Lee Roy Reams Celebrates Theatre Legend in Solo Show Remembering Jerry Herman

The York Theatre Company will present Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street) in his new solo show Remembering Jerry Herman. Reams will share stories and songs celebrating his collaboration with the late musical theatre composer of La Cage aux Folles and Hello, Dolly!, both of which Reams appeared in on Broadway. The one-night-only concert takes place September 20 The York’s temporary home at The Theatre at St. Jean’s. Remembering Jerry Herman has replaced the previously announced York 50th Anniversary Concert, which has been postponed to a later date.

Phillipa Soo, Josh Groban, Christopher Jackson, More in Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Gala

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, founded in 1988 by Paul Newman, will hold its annual Fandango Benefit Gala online this year. Many Hearts, One Dream: A ‘Hole’ Celebration of Camp Magic will stream 7 PM ET September 12. The gala supports the many camp programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families. This year the Fandango Benefit Gala is joining fundraising forces with two other annual Hole in the Wall benefits—the Beantown Bash and Big Apple Bash—and will feature campers performing alongside celebrity friends including Broadway favorites Phillipa Soo, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, Al Pacino, Lea Salonga, Blair Underwood, Bubba Watson, Vanessa Williams, and Corbin Bleu, as well as Bradley Cooper, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, David Letterman, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Meyers, Melissa Newman, and Bubba Watson. To stream the benefit, click here.

Roundabout Youth Ensemble's Fractured Available Online

Fractured, a new play written and produced by members of Roundabout Youth Ensemble, which premiered August 14 through NYC's Open Cultures programs, is available for viewing on Roundabout's YouTube channel. The play, written by Christopher Etienne, Treasure McNeil, and Jaxon Tartaglia, centers on seven high school students preparing for a debate competition. The piece, directed by student Londyn Miller, examines the vast differences between public and private schools. The cast includes Sarah Annor, Queenny Charles, Celina Clarke, Ruby Moyoti, Christian Rosa Robles, Fatima Saidysall, Misa Love Smith, Laurynn Starkey, and Daisy Yupa. Roundabout Youth Ensemble's summer company consisted of 24 young artists representing 16 NYC public high schools. Watch Fractured here.

The 24 Hour Plays Presents Viral Monologues With National Queer Theater

National Queer Theater has partnered with The 24 Hour Plays and The Dramatists Guild of America to present a special edition round of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues. This round will feature work by their New Visions Fellows, which supports the work of Black Trans and gender non-conforming artists. Writers will include Roger Q. Mason and New Visions fellows, Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko (he/they) and Ayla Xuan Chi Sullivan (they/them), finalists Storm Thomas, Chantal Vorobei Thieves (she/her), and Alexander Paris (they/them), and honorable mentions Brei Brandy (they/them), Nay Harris (they/them), Jahquale Mazyck (he/they), Jae W.B. (they/she), Chamari White-Mink (they/them), and Taylor Steele (she/her). The event premieres on National Queer Theater's Instagram on August 31, with a new monologue releasing every 15 minutes.

