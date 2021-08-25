In the News: Taylor Louderman, Major Attaway, Arielle Jacobs, and More in Write Out Loud Concert, Naked Boys Singing! Las Vegas Casting, More

Plus: NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Center fall season will feature a new streaming edition Theatre for One: We Are Here by six female artists from Nairobi.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Casting Announced for Write Out Loud Concert

A bevy of Broadway alum will join host Taylor Louderman on stage at Feinstein's/54 Below for Write Out Loud: From Contest to Concert Volume 2, showcasing works from the songwriting contest for emerging musical theatre writers. Performers will include Major Attaway (Aladdin), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Jessie Hooker-Bailey (Waitress), Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, In the Heights), Andrew Kober (She Loves Me, Hair), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), and Dani Wade (Mean Girls), along with Louderman and her Write Out Loud partner Hannah Kloepfer. The concert will feature the works of the 2020 winners—“Coffee in the Morning” by Matt Copley; “Samson” by Ethan Carlson; and “Sang Along” by Alexander Sage Oyen—as well as works from selected finalists Karl Amundson, Damian Barray, Ben Bennett, Natalie Brown, RJ Christian, Stephen Coakley, Dominic Gray and Ceola Daly, Dmitry Koltunov, Shelby Olive, Chris Ruetten, Liam Searcy, and Makinley Smith. Winners for 2021 announced in July. For ticketing for the September 13 concert, visit 54Below.com.

A Comeback Concert for SuperYou Musical

The modern rock musical SuperYou will relaunch with a live, one-night-only concert at The Green Room 42 on August 30. The musical was set to premiere in May 2020 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, but the pandemic forced a creative pivot and the cast found themselves performing from the beds of pick-up trucks at a drive-in concert in June. SuperYou features a book and score by Lourds Lane, telling the story of a woman who learns to love herself when her superhero creations come to life. The concert stars Kennedy Caughell (The Great Comet), LaVon Fisher-Wilson (Newsies), Brie Cassil, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, writer Lane, and special guest Justin Sargent (Bonnie and Clyde). For tickets to the Green Room 42 concert, click here.

Las Vegas Naked Boys Singing! Finds Its Cast

American Idol’s David Hernandez and Eating Out’s Chris Salvatore will star in the 11-week Las Vegas residency of the popular revue, alongside America’s Got Talent finalist Marcus Terell, Vegas headliner Louis D’Aprile, and Matthew Ludwinski. Jaden Lux makes his professional debut with the production, serving as dance captain and understudy. Notably missing from the full cast list is the previously announced Aaron Carter, who departed the production shortly after joining. Performances begin September 15 at The Jewel Box Theatre. Tom and Michael D’Angora direct the production, produced by the former and Nick Padgett. For more information, visit NakedBoysSingingVegas.com.

The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi Season Announcemen

NYUAD will launch its seventh season with the theme "Now and Into the Future." A highlight of the fall season is the newly commissioned world premiere of Theatre for One: We Are Here (Nairobi Edition). The digital production brings together one actor and one audience member to experience live performances of one of six new 10-minute micro-plays. The Nairobi Edition features new works by six female artists from Nairobi. It runs Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, September 15–26. Other season works include the film It Ain’t Where You From by Philip Rachid, a hip-hop performance by Oddisee and Medusa TN, and a K-Pop concert from sEODo Band. For the full lineup of music, theater, dance, film, poetry, and interdisciplinary performances in the fall NYUAD season, click here.

Tune in alert: Don't miss out on Frank Winters' The Great Filter, starring The Magicians' Jason Ralph and Trevor Einhorn as two astronauts on their way home. The stream is available on-demand through August 26.