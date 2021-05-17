In the News: Taylor Mac Will Perform Pride Concert for Restart Stages, Stone Crossed Concept Album Release Features Broadway Voices

Plus, winners have been selected for the 2021 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Broadway Stars Set for Stone Crossed Musical Concept Album

Broadway Records will release a concept recording of Philip David Stern’s musical May 21. The recording features performances by Krystina Alabado, Alex Boniello, Gabi Campo, Antonio Cipriano, Will Connolly, Telly Leung, Elle McLemore, Celia Rose Gooding, Jon Rua, Samantha Williams, and more. Stone Crossed tells the story of two young lovers whose lives are changed forever when they inadvertently cross the divide. Falling instantly in love, Stoney and Jewel discover that they are more the same than they are different, despite what they had been taught to believe and start to question what has been painted in stone. The album will be available wherever digital music is sold and on the label’s website .

Restart Stages Unveils Pride Lineup

Lincoln Center has announced more programming for this summer, including two new theatre works that will debut as part of the Criminal Queerness Festival. Additional celebratory Pride concerts and performances include Taylor Mac and a Lincoln Center commission by Staceyann Chin, Treya Lam, and Migguel Anggelo. June will also bring back the lighting of Lincoln Center’s iconic fountain in a rainbow design and the flying of the Pride flag. In July, Restart Stages will present the transatlantic exhibition “Faces of the Hero” and the new commission “You Are Here,” conceived by choreographer Andrea Miller. For a full lineup of programming, visit RestartStages.org .

Winners of 2021 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition Named

The five winners 2021 Metropolitan Opera Eric and Dominique Laffont Competition (previously called the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions) have been selected. This year's winners will each receive a $20,000 cast prize; they are tenor Duke Kim, soprano Hyoyoung Kim, soprano Raven McMillon, mezzo-soprano Emily Sierra, and mezzo-soprano Emily Treigle. Nearly 1,200 singers auditioned for the competition, with 23 named semifinalists. Ten finalists performed in a May 16 live stream concert for the contest, hosted by Ryan Speedo Green. The competition has launched the careers of several now well-known opera stars including Renée Fleming, Susan Graham, Eric Owens, Stephanie Blythe, Hei-Kyung Hong, Sondra Radvanovsky, Lawrence Brownlee, Michael Fabiano, Latonia Moore, Lisette Oropesa, Jamie Barton, Anthony Roth Costanzo, and Nadine Sierra.

Apply Now for Theatre For All Training Program

Applications are now open for a fourth-round of Theatre For All workshops from Queens Theatre. The two-week training program is offered to deaf and disabled theatre professionals to hone their skills and practice their craft through workshops focusing on auditioning, acting, improvisation, musical theatre, voice, and movement. Instructors for the program include actors Brigid Brady, Christine Bruno, Clark Jackson, Diana Jordan, and Marilee Talkington. The program will culminate in an industry showcase performance for the Early Career-level and Working Actor-level programs. To apply for the workshop, running June 20- July 1, click here.

