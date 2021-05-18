In the News: The Good Fight Sets Season 5 Release Date, Club Cumming Moves to Maine

Plus: Playwright Larry Powell receives Cornelia Street Award, and Donja R. Love curates a new playwriting fellowship.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

The Good Fight Returns June 24

Legal drama The Good Fight dropped a teaser video announcing the release date for Season 5 of the series. The season premieres June 24, streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes available weekly. As previously announced, Mandy Patinkin joins as season regular this year alongside its Tony Award-winning stars Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald.

Club Cumming Goes Coastal

Performer Alan Cumming will take his branded nightlife venture Club Cumming to Maine this summer for a 15-week residency in partnership with Kennebunkport Resort Collection. The Tony winner will curate Club Cumming on the Coast, featuring a rotating lineup of entertainment, from theatre stars to piano bar show tunes, drag performances to jazz acts, and more. Performances will run Memorial Day through Labor Day on the outdoor sun deck of Kennebunkport Inn, reinvented as a New England version of Cumming's intimate cabaret. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alexis Michelle is scheduled to headline CAMP Cumming June 4 and 5, a special Pride weekend retreat. In addition, proceeds from Club Cumming on the Coast will be donated to The Actors Fund. For scheduling and reservations, click here.

Submissions Open for Playwriting Fellowship Curated by Donja R. Love

The Gatekeepers Collective, a Harlem-based nonprofit focused on supporting the advancement of LGBTQIA+ men in the larger Black community, has partnered with playwright Donja R. Love for Learning to Love, an intergenerational one-act play development initiative. Love will curate the project, wherein four young, queer, Black playwrights will each be paired with playwrights of an older generation to create narrative works of self acceptance. The four new works will receive stage readings in the fall under the direction of John-Martin Green, director of The Gatekeepers Collective. For more information or to apply for the fellowship, click here.

Larry Powell Receives Playwriting Award

Playwright-actor-director Larry Powell has been selected to receive the third annual Cornelia Street American Playwriting Award. Indie and Off-Broadway theatre company Rising Phoenix Repertory, under the artistic direction of Daniel Talbott, awards the prize to an emerging playwright of exceptional work ethic, character, and talent. Powell's works include the play The Gaze, which he has also adapted into a digital series, and the feature film Mother’s Milk: A Film Quilt. Powell will receive a cash prize and publication of one of the his works in Rising Phoenix Rep’s theatre arts magazine, Caffe Cino. Previous recipients are Ren Dara Santiago (The Siblings Play, The MTA Radio Plays) and Ryan Haddad (Hi, Are You Single? ).

Plus: Broadway's Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Kinky Boots) wants to know "How Does It Feel." The recording artist follows up his February release of "Tonight" with another shirtless single. (We're not complaining.) Check out the video below.

