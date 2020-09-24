In the News: The Inheritance Playwright Matthew Lopez to Lead Town Hall on LGBTQ+ Rights and Voting, Juilliard Gala Goes Virtual, More

Matthew Lopez to Lead Town Hall on LGBTQ+ Rights and Voting

The Inheritance playwright Matthew López will host a Broadway for Biden Town Hall October 3 at 2 PM ET on BPN.fm to discuss the presidential hopeful’s policies with several other theatre artists. In addition, the playwright will participate in Broadway for Biden’s LGBTQ+-themed phone banking session September 28 at 7 PM ET. In between calls, Inheritance cast members Tony Goldwyn, Lois Smith, Jonathan Burke, and more will virtually pop in to say hello and speak to fans.

Juilliard Gala Goes Virtual

Juilliard will present a virtual gala October 5. The event will feature performances and appearances by such alums as Philip Glass, Nico Muhly, and Lorraine Toussaint, as well as highlights of past events, including a February 2020 master class led by Renée Fleming, the Juilliard Orchestra virtual performance of "Nimrod" from Elgar's Enigma Variations conducted by Itzhak Perlman, and a behind-the-scenes look at Larry Keigwin and Nicole Wolcott's collaboration Bolero Juilliard. The free stream will begin at 7 PM at Juilliard.edu.

Four Artists Will Create New Works for Opera Philadelphia

Opera Philadelphia has revealed four artists who will create new works for the company's pivot to digital: Composer in Residence Tyshawn Sorey, Courtney Bryan, Angélica Negró, and Caroline Shaw. The commissions are part of Opera Philadelphia's previously announced programming on its streaming channel, set to launch in October. They'll premiere on a rolling basis beginning in January 2021. Prior to that, the Channel's slate includes Sorey's Cycles of My Being, which premiered at the company in February 2018.

Broadway Actors Join Forces for “The Soul of The Nation” Music Video

Over 50 members of the Broadway community have joined forces for a new music video in support of the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential ticket. “Soul of the Nation,” with lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson and Notorious Pink and music by Kim D. Sherman and Scott Killian, features such stage favorites as Carolee Carmello, Jose Llana, Ali Ewoldt, Michael Potts, Alma Cuervo, Telly Leung, Stephen Bogardus, Kerry O’Malley, Aisha de Haas, Darius de Haas, James Earl Jones II, Francis Jue, Elizabeth Ward Land, Raymond J. Lee, Pearl Sun, Ann Harada, Gizel Jimenez, and Brittney Johnson. Take a look below.

