In the News: The Neon Coven Presents Burlesque: Pop Divas of Pride, Bryant Park Movie Nights Return, More

The Neon Coven Presents Burlesque: Pop Divas of Pride

Performance collective The Neon Coven (OSCAR at the Crown, Playbill's Glimmer of Light) will present a one-night-only live pop extravaganza with Burlesque: Pop Divas of Pride. The event, part of the group's"Come On Out" Summer Performance Series, takes the stage July 22 at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn and will feature Neon Coven performers Brandon Alberto, August, Grace Calio, Kim Hudman, Brandon Looney, Danielle Lussier, Michelle Martinelli, Hayley Moir, Jenny Mollet, and Zofia Weretka. Shira Milikowsky directs the show, sending the audience into the world of the cult classic film with the music of Cher and Christina Aguilera. Musical arrangements, choreography, and costume design are by Andrew Barret Cox. For tickets and more information, visit TheNeonCoven.com.

Constantine Maroulis Hosts Cuz Saturday Night Rocks! for WABC Radio

Tune into 77 WABC at 5 PM ET on Saturday nights for the new variety entertainment program hosted by Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis (Rock of Ages). The one-hour radio show will feature the music of the '70s, '80s, and '90s, along with interviews with musicians, artists, and influencers in the entertainment industry. Maroulis will also join the network as an entertainment reporter, appearing on Bernie & Sid in the Morning on Monday and Fridays and delivering a weekend segment called “Pop Rocks 60.”

Megan Hilty, Vanessa Williams, Matt Bomer, More Join Project Angel Food Telethon

Lead with Love 2021, a telethon to benefit the Los Angeles organization Project Angel Food, will broadcast July 17, Deadline reports. Erick McCormack (Will and Grace, The Best Man) will co-host the event with KTLA anchor Jessica Holmes. Several stage and screen stars are scheduled to appear, including Megan Hilty, Vanessa Williams, Matt Bomer, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jimmy Smits, Ana Gasteyer, and Gloria Estefan. The event is presented by City National Bank and will benefit the expanded service of Project Angel Food, whose client base has greatly increased during the pandemic. The telethon will stream live on Hulu as well as the KTLA and Project Angel Food websites.

Bryant Park Movie Nights Return to the Lawn

Beginning August 23, Bryant Park Movie Nights will return to NYC's Bryant Park, located behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan. Now in its 27th season, the popular summer series will add Tuesday night viewings to its customary Monday night schedule. The lineup of films includes three titles that have musicals returning to Broadway this fall. Moulin Rouge! starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman will screen September 14; The Phantom of the Opera, the film version of Broadway's longest-running show, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson will screen September 27; and Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams and Sally Field will screen September 28. All three events will include surprise guest appearances. Kicking off the season will be the movie Clueless on August 23. The full schedule of selections will be announced at a later date.