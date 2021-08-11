In the News: The Other Two Season 2 Trailer, Soara-Joye Ross, Akron Watson, Nick Rashad Burrough to Lead All-Black Next to Normal, More

Plus: The world premiere of Taylor Mac's Joy and Pandemic at San Francisco's Magic Theatre has been postponed.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

First Look at The Other Two Season 2

Check out the trailer of Season 2 of The Other Two, starring Heléne York, Drew Tarver, and Molly Shannon, above. We also spy Alex Wyse (Spring Awakening, Off-Broadway's upcoming A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet) as a book store clerk. The series also features several Broadway faves in recurring roles, including Josh Segarra and Richard Kind back from Season 1, as well as new additions like Gideon Glick, Noah Galvin, and Andrew Keenan-Bolger. The new season will premiere on HBO Max August 26.

Soara-Joye Ross, Akron Watson, and Nick Rashad Burrough Lead an All-Black Next to Normal

Vermont's JAG Productions continues its Theatre on the Hill summer series at King Arthur Baking Company with an all-Black concert production of Next to Normal starring Soara-Joye Ross (Les Misérables), Akron Watson (The Color Purple), and Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina), along with Daelynn Jorif, Darron Hayes, and Nigel O. Richards. Jarvis Green directs, with music direction by Elijah Caldwell. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features a book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Next to Normal: In Concert will run August 20–22 and 27–29. For ticketing, click here.

World Premiere of Taylor Mac's Joy and Pandemic Postponed

Due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, San Fransisco's Magic Theatre and playwright Taylor Mac have chosen to postpone the world premiere of Joy and Pandemic. The Loretta Greco-helmed play, which was slated to begin in September, is set during the 1918 flu pandemic. “Timing is everything,” said Mac in a statement. “With the rise of infections, this is not the time to engage wholeheartedly with the themes in this work. Our hope is that time will come soon.” Magic Theatre remains committed to premiere the work, but no new date has been set.

Places Please Project Partners With The Actors Fund for Workers' Grants

The new non-profit Places Please Project is partnering with The Actors Fund to provide financial assistance to New York City arts workers who left the city during the pandemic and are now struggling with the costs to return. Places Please Project, co-founded by Lilli Cooper, Kyle Jarrow, Andrew Lippa, Annie Schiffmann, and Kara Unterberg, is currently fundraising with a $50,000 matching grant from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. "Theatre is a core part of New York City’s identity, and New York City is a core part of the theater industry’s identity too," said Jarrow. "We want to bring theatre workers home.” To apply for a needs-based grant, visit ActorsFund.org. Funds can be applied toward first month’s rent, security deposit, and moving costs.

