In the News: Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie Wraps Filming, a Sneak Peek at Matthew Morrison's Grinch, More

Plus: The new musical podcast In Strange Woods, featuring Patrick Page and Beth Leavel, to release first episode.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Beth Leavel, Patrick Page, and Donna Lynne Champlin Featured in New Musical Podcast

In Strange Woods, a new fictional, documentary-style musical podcast created by Jeff Luppino-Esposito, Brett Ryback, and Matt Sav, will release the first of five episodes in the series on December 14. The story follows 18-year-old Peregrine Wells, played by Lily Mae Harrington (Sing It!, All Rise, The Glee Project) after her brother’s death in the Whitetail National Forest, as she seeks out survivalist skills from the mysterious recluse who found her brother’s body. The podcast, from producers Atypical Artists, features Patrick Page (Hadestown) as that survivalist, along with Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom) and Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). Episodes release weekly.

Tick, Tick...BOOM! Movie Wraps Filming

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to announce wrapping of filming on Tick, Tick...BOOM!. Miranda makes his directorial debut on the Netflix film adapted from Jonathan Larson's semi-autobiographical stage musical. Principal photography began in March but halted for six months due to the pandemic. The movie stars Tony winner Andrew Garfield (Angels in America), Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band, In the Heights), and Vanessa Hudgens (Gigi, High School Musical).



That's a PICTURE WRAP on #TickTickBoomMovie.

So profoundly grateful we were able to finish telling the story and keep everyone safe. Grateful to @netflix for sticking with us.

To quote Roger in Rent: "It isn't much, but it took all year."

Thank you, Jonathan Larson. pic.twitter.com/hYZL04A7IE — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 29, 2020

New Fellowship in Theatrical Management and Producing Launches

321 Theatrical Management and Barbara Whitman Productions have partnered with Epic Theatre Ensemble to create The Sweets Factory Fellowship in Broadway General Management and Independent Producing. Fellows will be mentored by leaders in the commercial theatre industry with opportunities to attend and observe meetings and theatrical events. The fellowship is open to NYC high school seniors enrolled in the Epic NEXT Arts Leadership initiative. For more information on becoming a fellow, visit EpicTheatreEnsemble.org.

Who Likes Christmas? Who Likes Matthew Morrison?

NBC revealed a first look at Matthew Morrison's The Grinch, and our hearts grew three sizes today. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! will air December 9 on the Peacock network.

