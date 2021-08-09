In the News: Tonya Pinkins' Red Pill Makes NYC Debut, Manila Luzon Heads New Midsummer Podcast

Plus: MCC Theater announces the lineup for the 2021 Youth Company FreshPlay Festival.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Feature Film Red Pill, From Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins, Makes NYC Debut

Tonya Pinkins' socio-political horror film Red Pill will make its New York City premiere at the 19th Annual Image Nation Outdoor Festival at St. Nicholas Park. The film will screen August 13 at 8:30 PM, following a talkback with Pinkins and fellow cast members Kathryn Erbe, Luba Mason, Jake O’Flaherty, and Adesola Osakalumi. Written, directed, and produced by Pinkins, the feature film has been running the festival circuit this season garnering several Best Feature and Best Director prizes. The story centers on six liberal activists as they travel to a red state on the eve of the 2020 election. The cast also features Rubén Blades and Colby Minifie. Watch the trailer here. To RSVP for the free festival screening, click here.

MCC Theater Presents 2021 Youth Company FreshPlay Festival

The Off-Broadway theatre company will present the 2021 Youth Company FreshPlay Festival, highlighting writers from the MCC Theater Youth Company Playwriting Lab, its free, after-school dramatic writing program from New York City teens. The festival, streaming on demand August 16–21, will feature five new works by Anya Jiménex, Genesis A. Barthelemy, Destiny Rivera, and Christel Robinson. The Festival will also include Empowering Youth to Speak Their Truth: MCC Education At Work, a panel discussion featuring students and alumni streaming August 17 at 6 PM ET. Panel guests include MCC Co-Artistic Director Will Cantler, playwright and FreshPlay Artistic Director Lucy Thurber, MCC Education Committee Chair Jodi Schneider, and Teaching Artist Matthew Higgins. MCC Theater’s Denise Hughes and Tricia Patrick will moderate. For festival ticketing, visit MCCTheater.org.

Play On Podcasts Continues Shakespeare Series

Play On Podcasts, presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare, continues is Shakespeare series with a new adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Jeffrey Whitty. The audio play is directed by Catherine Eaton and features a cast including RuPaul's Drag Race star Manila Luzon (who previously appeared as one of the witches in Play On's Macbeth), Tony nominee David Furr, Alexandra Henrikson, Amari Cheatom, Michelle Beck, Christopher Livingston, Gopal Divan, Jamie Ann Romero, Jenn Harris, Armando McClain, Cedric Lamar, Jeena Yi, and Daisuke Tsuji. The first episode of the multi-part production is now available here.