In the News: Town Hall's Broadway Offerings, a Trailer for the Bill T. Jones Documentary, More

John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask's Hedwig tribute Return to the Origin of Love will run in NYC later this year.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines:

Return to the Origin of Love Rescheduled at The Town Hall

The rock spectacle Return to the Origin of Love, starring Hedwig and the Angry Inch co-creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, will play New York City's Town Hall December 29–31. The concert, originally scheduled for June 25–26, 2020, is a reprise of the sold-out event that played the venue for PRIDE50 in 2019, as well as an international tour. The show will feature special guest Amber Martin, as well as songs and stories from over two decades of Hedwig history. Tickets purchased for the original June 25–26 shows will be honored for the December 29–30 shows. A new series from music director and host Seth Rudetsky is also on the calendar for Town Hall in 2022. Seth Rudetsky's Broadway will welcome Broadway performers for songs and conversations, beginning with Jane Krakowski on January 31, Vanessa Williams on March 7, and Brian Stokes Mitchell on April 4. Visit TheTownHall.org for more information.

Neighborhood Playhouse Holds Open House

New York's Neighborhood Playhouse will hold a virtual open house July 8 at 5:30 PM ET for prospective students, with alum Christina Toth (Orange Is the New Black) on hand to talk to interested applicants about her experience at The Playhouse. The acting school offers a two-year Certificate Acting Program and a six-week summer intensive. In-person classes will begin September 13. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit NeighborhoodPlayhouse.org.

Plus: Check out the trailer for the documentary Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters. The film, co-directed by Rosalynde LeBlanc and Tom Hurwitz, tells the story of the creation of Tony-winner Bill T. Jones' ballet D-Man in the Waters, the choreographer's response to the AIDS crisis. Jones' Broadway credits include Spring Awakening and Fela!. The documentary releases in select theatres July 16.

