In the News, U.K. Edition: Six Tour Sets Cast, West End's The Comeback Makes a Comeback, More

Plus: We Are Kilter's Theatre For Two will tour London with a series of pop-up performances.

Read on for more theatre headlines you may have missed from across the pond.

Six Hits the Road Again

The musical sensation Six has assembled its queendom for the upcoming relaunch of the U.K. and Ireland tour, which will resume performances June 8 in Canterbury. Taking the throne will be Lauren Drew as Catherine of Aragon, Maddison Bulleyment as Anne Boleyn, Caitlin Tipping as Jane Seymour, Shekinah McFarlane as Anna of Cleves, Vicki Manser as Katherine Howard, and Elèna Gyasi as Catherine Parr, along with alternates/swings Jennifer Caldwell, Cassandra Lee, Harriet Watson, and Natalie Pilkington. The Canterbury run will play with socially distanced seating, with the expectation that future stops will be able to play to full capacity under U.K. guidances. Additional stops include Leeds, Blackpool, Plymouth, Southampton, Oxford, and Dublin. Meanwhile, the West End production is slated to reopen May 21, with the Broadway engagement teasing an announcement on the horizon.

It’s Right There in the Title: The Comeback Sets Return Dates

Ben Ashenden and Alex Owen’s comedy will return to the Noël Coward Theatre July 7 after playing just nine performances in December before the U.K. theatre district shut down for a third time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The limited run again will be directed by Emily Burns, starring Ashenden and Owen, who are joined on stage each performance by a surprise celebrity guest star in a cameo role. The Comeback tells the story of two double acts fighting for control of the most chaotic, farcical, and high-stakes gig of their respective careers. The staging will follow current government health and safety guidelines and participate in Society of London Theatre’s See It Safely campaign.

Theatre For Two Pops Up in London

We Are Kilter's Theatre For Two, a series of four interactive micro-plays for one actor and one or two audience members, will play a London tour at four pop-up venues on weekends June 5-July 7. Ed Theakston directs the newly commissioned series, written by playwright-performers Tabby Lamb, Macadie Amoroso, Ryan Lane, and Gabriella Leon. The semi-improvised plays introduce audience to four eccentric characters desperate for company, engaging the audience in the storytelling. Designer Ioana Curelea has created COVID-secure pop-up units that will allow for social distancing, yet intimacy for actor and audience. For more information and tour schedule, visit WeAre-Kilter.co.uk.