In the News: Vanessa Williams Kicks Off Fabulous Invalid Season, Alexandra Billings Lands Multi-Episode Arc on The Conners, More

Plus, The Walking Dead and Love Actually star Andrew Lincoln discusses his upcoming role in The Old Vic A Christmas Carol.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Vanessa Williams Kicks Off Season 3 of The Fabulous Invalid

Broadway-themed podcast The Fabulous Invalid kicks off its third season November 18 with an in-depth conversation featuring Tony and Emmy nominee Vanessa Williams (Into the Woods, Ugly Betty). With hosts Jamie Du Mont and Rob Russo, the star talks about Black Theatre United, her West End debut in City of Angels, the COVID-era shutdown, her reflections on the work of Stephen Sondheim, and what she hopes to see when live performance returns. Next up, it’s a West Side Story deep dive with 2020 revival director Ivo Van Hove along with Broadway’s original and most recent Maria, Carol Lawrence and Shereen Pimentel, respectively. Future episodes will include celebrations of the work of Jerry Herman and Kander & Ebb and a look at the musical Follies.

Two Green Quarantine Seminars On the Horizon

The Broadway Green Alliance, an industry-wide initiative that educates, motivates, and inspires the theatre community and its patrons to implement environmentally friendlier practices on Broadway and beyond, has announced two free Green Quarantine virtual seminars. Dress Has Always Been My Greenest Suit: Sourcing Sustainable Costumes and Clothing will be presented November 19 at 1 PM ET, and There’s No Business Like Show Business, Powered by Renewable Energy will be offered December 10, also at 1 PM ET. To register for upcoming seminars or view past seminars, click here.

Chicago Shakespeare Will Stream Peter Pan—A Musical Adventure for the Holidays

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present free, streaming performances of Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure December 19-January 1, 2021. The newly re-mastered recording of the theatre’s 2018 production—directed and choreographed by Amber Mak—was filmed by multiple cameras in front of a live audience and stars Johnny Shea (Peter Pan), Elizabeth Stenholt (Wendy Darling), Cameron Goode (John Darling), Carter Graf (Michael Darling), James Konicek (Hook/Mr. Darling), Rengin Altay (Storyteller), Sean Patrick Fawcett (Smee), Roberta Burke (Mrs. Darling/Cecco), Jonathan Butler-Duplessis (Nana/Bill Jukes), Christina Hall (Starkey), Colin Lawrence (Curly), Michael Kurowski (Tootles), John Marshall Jr. (Slightly Soiled), and Travis Austin Wright (Nibs). Based on J.M. Barrie's tale about the boy who wouldn’t grow up, Peter Pan–A Musical Adventure has a score by George Stiles, lyrics by Anthony Drewe, and a libretto by Elliot Davis based on the book by Willis Hall. Visit ChicagoShakes.com.

Alexandra Billings Will Appear in Multi-Episode Arc on The Conners

Broadway alum Alexandra Billings (Wicked, Transparent) has been cast in a multi-episode guest arc on ABC’s The Conners. The stage and screen star will play Robin, a transgender woman who lives in Lanford and works as a supervisor in the local factory. No-nonsense, but fair, Robin is a friend and mentor to Darlene (played by Sara Gilbert). Her stint begins November 25.

Broadway Musicians Shine in Tip of the Hat Recording

Broadway theatre manager and producer (and clarinetist) Joe Traina has released his fifth recording, Tip of the Hat, which salutes composers and musicians from the Golden Age of American popular music. The ensemble includes musicians who have all played in Broadway orchestras: Scott Wendholt on trumpet, Dan Willis on tenor saxophone, John Allred on trombone, Jeb Patton on piano, Mike Karn on bass, Scott Neumann on drums, and Memo Acevedo on percussion. The musicians offer their versions of such standards as "'S Wonderful," "Get Out Of Town," "Stardust," and "Take The 'A' Train." Visit JoeTrainaMusic.com.

Andrew Lincoln Discusses A Christmas Carol

The Walking Dead and Love Actually star Andrew Lincoln sat down for a video interview about his upcoming streaming performance as Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at The Old Vic and what makes this theatrical version different from any other. “Jack Thorne, who adapted this version, has written such a beautiful, spare, poetic but really emotional, almost like a Freudian insight. The father isn’t present in the novel—by pushing forward this dark, brooding presence, you understand where he was created,” Lincoln says. In addition, the actor talks about his love for community theatre and its ability to inspire great performances. Check it out below.

