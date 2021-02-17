In the News: Watch 1st Trailer for Disney's Cruella Starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, More

Watch the Trailer for Disney's Cruella Starring Emma Stone

Disney dropped its first trailer for Cruella, the live action origin story of the One Hundred and One Dalmations villianess Creulla de Vil. The film stars Oscar winners and Broadway alums Emma Stone (La La Land, Cabaret) as the young punk fashionista Estella and Emma Thompson (Howards End, Sweeney Todd) as the head of the fashion house who hires her. Also catch a glimpse of Tony-nominated Mark Strong (A View From the Bridge). The movie, directed by Craig Gillespie, is due out May 28. Watch the preview above.

Broadway Podcast Network and Black Hair in the Big Leagues Present Black Girl Magic

Salisha Thomas with her podcast Black Hair in the Big Leagues (an educational podcast about the Black experience, with the subject of Black hair being at its core) is partnering with Broadway Podcast Network to present a special live event reuniting some of her favorite Broadway sisters in honor of Black History Month. Black Girl Magic will be available on BPN February 19 at 8 PM ET. Guests include Brittney Johnson and Ashley De La Rosa, who both made history when they became the first Black performers in their leading roles in established Broadway shows—Johnson as Glinda in Wicked, and De La Rosa as Regina George in Mean Girls. Thomas' Beautiful cast mates Jessie Hooker Bailey, Gabrielle Elisabeth, Kris Roberts, TyNia Brandon, and Housso Semon will also join the live event.

Roundabout Theatre Company Announces Reverb Theatre Arts Festival Artists

Roundabout Theatre Company and Arts for All Abilities Consortium have announced more details for the previously reported Reverb Theatre Arts Festival, a virtual festival dedicated to the voices of artists with disabilities. Partner organizations for the festival, Actionplay, CO/LAB Theater Group, DreamStreet Theatre Company and EPIC Players, selected 24 participating artists based on their original theatre submissions on the theme of "Connection." These participating artists will be paired with Roundabout's collaborating artists to support the development of the submitted pieces. Collaborating artists include Tony winner Ali Stroker, Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff, Adam Gwon, Ryan Haddad, Jackson Gay, and Scott Ellis. For more information on the festival, set to begin April 8, visit RoundaboutTheatre.org.

Anthony Ramos Named to "2012 TIME100 Next" List

"For the culture, we must protect Anthony Ramos at all costs," writes Leslie Odom, Jr. in his tribute to his Hamilton co-star for the second annual "2021 TIME100 Next" feature from Time Magazine. The list comprises 100 emerging artists across disciplines, with profiles written by many TIME100 list alumni. Anthony Ramos is recognized on the list as an Innovator. "His voice matters. The space he occupies matters," says Odom. Lin-Manuel Miranda was also tapped to profile a young leader—this year's inaugural poet, Amanda Gorman. "She revealed us to ourselves," he says of her reading of her poem "The Hill We Climb," which alludes to Miraanda's Hamilton twice.