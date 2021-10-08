In the News: Watch Graciela Daniele Accept Her Special Tony Award Plus Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Adds New Trustees, More

And, Elizabeth McGovern will take on Ava Gardner at London's Riverside Studios.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Watch The Tony Awards Honor Special Tony Recipient Graciela Daniele

Tony-nominated director and choreographer Graciela Daniele was the recipient of a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre, part of the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The award was one of the speeches not part of the broadcasts on Paramount+ and CBS. A 10-time Tony nominee, Danielle's Broadway credits as director/choreographer include Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life, Annie Get Your Gun, Marie Christine, Once on This Island, Chronicle of a Death Foretold, and Dangerous Game. She has musical staged/choreographed The Visit, Pal Joey, The Pirate Queen, Ragtime, The Goodbye Girl, Zorba, The Rink, The Most Happy Fella, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and the forthcoming new musical Paradise Square. Watch the acclaimed director and choreographer accept her Special Tony in the video above.

Elizabeth McGovern Will Star as Ava Gardner at London's Riverside Studios

The Emmy-nominated Downton Abbey star will return to the stage as Ava Gardner in AVA: The Secret Conversations, running January 14–April 16, 2022, at London's Riverside Studios. McGovern has penned the script based on the book of the same name by Peter Evans and Gardner, published after his death and collected from his notes and recordings with the elusive Hollywood star. Karl Sydow produces the work, with a design by 59 Productions. McGovern's other theatre credits include Time and the Conways on Broadway and The Starry Messenger in the West End. For more information, visit AvaThePlay.com.

Play On Podcasts Presents Shakespeare's Coriolanus

The Bard's tragedy of Roman leader Caius Marcius Coriolanus is the latest title from Play On Podcasts, the Shakespeare audio play series presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare. Kate Wisniewski directs the Sean San José translation, featuring an all non-binary and women-identifying cast including Andrus Nichols, Channie Waites, Ching Valdes-Aran, Danaya Esperanza, Jamie Ann Romero, Kim Wuan, Lenne Klingaman, Nancy Rodriguez, Nemuna Ceesay, Patrena Murray, Vanessa Kai, and Zo Tipp. The first episode of the multi-part production of Coriolanus is now available here, as are previous audio productions of Macbeth, Pericles, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Mandy Gonzalez, Amanda Green Among New Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Trustees

Seven new members have joined the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS board of trustees: music director Ted Arthur, City National Bank Executive Vice President Linda Duncombe, actor Mandy Gonzalez, lyricist/composer Amanda Green, Times Square Alliance Executive Director Tom Harris, stage manager Kenneth J. McGee, and actor John Eric Parker. "Building on the new trustees added last year, Broadway Cares and this board remains committed to bringing new voices to the table who will play an integral role in the organization’s and our industry’s future,” said Robert E. Wankel, president of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Board of Trustees and chairman and CEO of The Shubert Organization. The six trustees added in 2020 were musician and union leader Adam Krauthamer, actor and nonprofit leader Kimberly Marable, producer Brian Moreland, actor and activist Javier Muñoz, Tony-winning actor Billy Porter, and director Schele Williams. Additionally, two trustees have stepped into officer positions on the executive committee: Williams as second vice president and board member Tom Kiradhy as third vice president. The full list of the members of the Board of Trustees can be found at BroadwayCares.org.

