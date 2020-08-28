In the News: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Company in His Dark Materials Season 2 Teaser, a Shakeup at Théâtre du Châtelet, More

Plus: All for One presents a new solo show, performed live four times a week.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Watch New Teaser for Season 2 of His Dark Materials

Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tony nominee Ruth Wilson, and more are back in action in the teaser trailer above for the second season of HBO's His Dark Materials, returning in November. The series, based on the novels by Phillip Pullman, chronicles the coming of age of Lyra and Will Parry as they wander through a series of parallel universes as a sort of re-telling of Paradise Lost. Rounding out the cast are Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, and newcomers Andrew Scott, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka, and Simone Kirby.

Shakeup at Châtelet

The board at Paris' Théâtre du Châtelet has removed Ruth Mackenzie as its artistic director, effective immediately. She took the position in 2017, and following extensive renovations, launched her first season this past fall. The New York Times reports that the board has cited instances of bullying as cause for her firing, though Mackenzie denies the accusations. The venue has been the home to such productions as An American in Paris (prior to playing Broadway) and Stephen Mear's staging of 42nd Street.

Milwaukee Rep's Annual Fundraiser Goes Virtual

Milwaukee Rep’s annual Curtain Call Ball will be presented virtually this year, set for October 16 at 8 PM ET. The free online event, celebrating Artistic Director Mark Clements' 10th anniversary, will be emceed by James Pickering. Expect performances by Michael Doherty (The Nerd), Kelley Faulkner (Always…Patsy Cline), Gavin Gregory (Ragtime), Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire), Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story), Nova Y Payton (Dreamgirls), Matt Rodin (Hedwig), Nicholas Rodriguez (Guys and Dolls), Bethany Thomas (Songs for Nobodies), Zonya Love (The Color Purple), and more. Visit MilwaukeeRep.com to register or donate to the group's Rep Rising Emergency Fund.

All for One Theater Will Present Tracy Thorne's Jack Was Kind

All for One, dedicated to producing solo theatre, will present the world premiere of Jack Was Kind, written and performed by Tracy Thorne (We Are Here, Good Children) beginning September 16. Directed by Nicholas A. Cotz (My Name is Gideon, rogerandtom), the play will stream live Wednesdays at 8 PM, Thursdays at 3 PM, and Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM on Zoom through October 10. Thorne’s confessional play examines long-seated issues of privilege and complicity, as well as the current political moment. Each performance of the 70-minute piece will be followed by a discussion with Thorne and a special guest to spotlight issues of complicity in American power structures. Tickets are available at here.

