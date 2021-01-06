In the News: Lena Hall and Michael C. Hall to Salute David Bowie, Michael Urie and Ann Harada Tapped for Smithtown, More

Plus: Watch the trailer for Opera Philadelphia's Soldier Songs.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

A Bowie Celebration Featuring Lena Hall, Michael C. Hall, More

Celebrate rock legend David Bowie's birthday with the virtual streaming concert A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day! January 8. Tony Award winner Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch) and Michael C. Hall (who starred in Bowie's stage musical Lazarus, which is also streaming this weekend), are featured in an all-star lineup of rock talent that also includes Duran Duran, Dave Navarro, Adam Lambert, and Nine Inch Nails. Also billed as The David Bowie Alumni Experience, the concert will feature band members that appeared on all of Bowie's studio album—from his debut 1969 self titled album to Blackstar, his final album. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Save The Children, a favorite charity of Bowie. For tickets, click here.

Michael Urie, Ann Harada, More to Appear in New Play Smithtown

Michael Urie (Torch Song, Buyer and Cellar), Ann Harada (Avenue Q, Cinderella), Colby Lewis (Chicago’s Hamilton, Chicago Med), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo, Orange Is the New Black) will star in the new play Smithtown, by Drew Larimore for The Studios of Key West. The comedy is a series of four interconnected monologues that highlight the ways we communicate, or miscommunicate, in a digital era. The virtual production, directed by Stephen Kitsakos in collaboration with videographer-writer Harry Aspinwall, is available February 13-27 via The Studios of Key West.

Watch the Trailer for Soldier Songs From Opera Philadelphia

Baritone Johnathan McCullough directs and stars in Soldier Songs, filmed exclusively for the Opera Philadelphia Channel and available January 22. Penned by composer David T. Little and based on interviews with veterans of five wars, this marriage of theatre, opera, and rock examines the impact of trauma on the life of the soldier.

