In the News: Watch Shoshana Bean Perform 'Amplify' From Maestra Music, Theater For One Sets Online Return

Plus: Joey Contreras' In Pieces musical gets an album release featuring Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, Solea Pfeiffer, and more.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Shoshana Bean Performs "Amplify" from Maestra Music's Gala

Maestra Music held its inaugural gala concert March 29 to raise money and highlight Maestra's programs which provide support, visibility, and community for the female, non-binary, and TGNC music makers in the theater industry. Amplify 2021 raised nearly $50,000 to support the organizations initiatives, which include monthly educational seminars, mentorship programs, technical skills workshops, networking events, and more. Check out the video above of Shoshana Bean, accompanied by an orchestra of Maestra musicians, performing the concert's finale song "Amplify," written by Lynne Shankel (Allegiance).

Theater For One Returns

Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi will present Theater For One: Here We Are online next week. The work, created by Tony-winning set designer Christine Jones, premiered last year as part of Brookfield Place’s #BFPLatHome initiative. Each performance offers a random selection of one of five micro-plays, performed by one actor to one audience member at a time. Returning for the new run are Patrice Bell, Nikkole Salter, Zuleyma Guevara, Shyla Lefner, and Eisa Davis performing plays written by Stacey Rose, Nikkole Salter, DeLanna Studi, Regina Taylor, and Carmelita Tropicana. Performances run April 7-11, from 12-1:30 PM ET. For more information or ticketing, visit NYUAD-Arts Center.org.

In Pieces by Joey Contreras Gets An Album Release

Broadway Records will release a 10-track highlight album from the new musical In Pieces by Joey Contreras. In Pieces: A New Musical (Highlights) will be available digitally April 16. The highlights album includes performances by David Archuleta (American Idol), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton), Ben Fankhauser (Newsies), Natalie Weiss, Ashley De La Rosa (Mean Girls), Mia Gerachis, Brad Greer, Leslie Hiatt, Emily Kristen Morris, Stevi Incremona, Sean Doherty, Nygel D. Robinson, Tommy Kaiser, and songwriter Joey Contreras. A film version of the musical was previously announced and will be available from stream.theatre April 23–26. For more information, and to see a video of "Singin’ the Same Line" performed by Solea Pfeiffer, click here.