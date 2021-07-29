In The News: Watch Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda-Led Vivo, Jesse Cameron Alick Heads to Vineyard, More

Plus: Newsies and A Bronx Tale alum Adam Kaplan will appear on Fox's The Big Leap.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Watch the Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda and Neflix Film Vivo

The Hamilton and In the Heights creator wrote the songs for the animated movie musical and lent his vocal talent as the main character, a kinkajou who must deliver a letter from his owner in Havana to a long-lost love in Miami. Also in the cast are Gloria Estefan, Juan De Marcos, Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, Lidya Jewett, Brian Tyree Henry, Nicole Byer, Leslie David Baker, and newcomer Ynairaly Simo. The movie, co-directed by Kirk DeMicco and Brandon Jeffords, also features a score by Alex Lacamoire with a script by Quiara Alegría Hudes and DeMicco. Vivo arrives on Netflix August 6.

WATCH: Watch 'Keep the Beat' From Vivo

The Wallace Foundation Announces 5-Year, $53 Million Research Initiative

The program will explore ways arts organizations of color face industry-level challenges while maintaining progress in their community. Ten to 12 organizations will be selected for the initiative, which will have a strong focus on research and a goal to develop insights that can be shared externally to support practice and policy improvements for equity in the arts. Letters of interest from organizations that would like to be considered for the first phase of the initiative are now being accepted. The deadline for submissions is August 13. For more information, click here .

Adam Kaplan Joins Fox’s The Big Leap

The show follows a group of performers in a reality competition series in a lead-up to a production of Swan Lake. Deadline reports the Broadway alum (seen in Newsies and A Bronx Tale) will play a twin opposite Anna Grace Barlow. Tom Lennon and Robert Wisdom have also joined a cast that already includes Scott Foley, Simone Recanser, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Ser’Darius Blain, Raymond Cham Jr., Jon Rudnitsky, Kevin Daniels, and Mallory Jansen. The show is set to premiere September 20 at 9 PM ET.

Vineyard Theatre Names Jesse Cameron Alick Associate Artistic Director

The theatre artist will begin working at the Off-Broadway company in September. Alick comes from The Public Theater, where he spent a decade and a half focusing on new work development, most recently as company dramaturg. “The Vineyard already works with some of my favorite artists, and I can’t wait to get into dialogue with them, the artists I don’t know, the staff, and the community to hear what they need and how I can support them,” said Alick. “As theatres move into this next phase of understanding how to return after the self-reflections of the pandemic and the illuminations of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s so important to work with people who share your values and hopes.”