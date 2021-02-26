In the News: West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Cast in Shazam! Sequel, Dominic Monaghan Joins Plymouth Point, More

Plus: Keep an eye out for Gavin Creel and Shoshana Bean in a NY PopsUp concert this weekend.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

West Side Story's Rachel Zegler Cast in Shazam! Sequel

Newcomer Rachel Zegler, who is making her film debut as Maria in Stephen Spielberg's West Side Story, has been cast in a key role in Shazam: Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 DC superhero movie Shazam!, She'll appear opposite Zachary Levi's (She Loves Me) Shazam, the adult superhero alterego of teen Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel), The Wrap reports. David F. Sandberg will direct the screenplay penned by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan.

Dominic Monaghan Joins Cast of the Immersive Thriller, Plymouth Point

Dominic Monaghan, best know for his role as the Hobbit “Merry” in the The Lord of the Rings trilogy, joins the cast of Plymouth Point, an immersive theatre-game experience from Swamp Motel, a U.K. based entertainment company. The theatrical adventure is designed as an at-home experience for a team of two to six people who are not physically together. Everything takes place online: Players will search social media for clues, crack codes to break into secure websites, and discover secret passwords to solve the mystery of a young woman who has gone missing from the Plymouth Point neighborhood. Monaghan joins Plymouth Point, the first part of The London Stone Trilogy, in a "secret role that can only be discovered by following the trail of clues." For schedules and tickets, visit PlymouthPoint.co.uk.

Tune In Alert! Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) and Shoshana Bean (Wicked), along with Ximone Rose, Nadia Digiallonardo, Meg Toohey, and Marques Walls will appear February 27 in a musical collaboration for New York PopsUp, a festival of hundreds of pop-up performances across New York. Check out NYPopsUP on Instagram for more.

READ: Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Plan to Revive New York’s Arts Scene

Sharrod Williams' Webseries Neighbors Now Available on YouTube

Season 1 of Broadway alum Sharrod Williams' (Cats, Tuck Everlasting) webseries Neighbors is now available to stream on YouTube. The seven-episode series stars Williams and Joey Rosario as two friends navigating pandemic life, new interracial relationships, and a secret that threatens their friendship for good. The series debuted at IndieFEST, where it received Awards of Mention: Special Mention in both Webseries and LGBT categories. Also, check out the episodes of the aftershow, KeeKee Giggle, for behind-the-scenes chats with Williams and the cast and crew.