In the News: Wicked Will Broadcast Live on TikTok October 12, Casting for L.A. Paradise Blue, More

Plus: Tony winner Shuler Hensley has been named artistic director of Georgia's City Springs Theatre Company.

Read on for more theatre news you may have missed in today's headlines.

Wicked Goes Live on TikTok October 12

As the grand finale of TikTok’s "Broadway is Back" campaign, Wicked will go live on the app October 12 at 8 PM ET with a performance of “Defying Gravity” recorded live at all three currently running productions: Broadway, West End, and the U.S. National Tour. The live broadcast will also feature a Q&A with cast members backstage. Other musicals participating in the campaign and broadcasting from their theatres have included Waitress and The Lion King. Follow Wicked on TikTok (@wicked_musical) to be notified when the broadcast begins.

Shuler Hensley Named Artist Director of City Springs Theatre Company

Tony-winning actor and Georgia native Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!, The Ferryman) will lead City Springs Theatre Company, now in its fourth season, as its new artistic director. Hensley has been involved with the company since its founding, most recently serving as associate artistic director. "My goal is, and has always been, to deepen the connection between our Atlanta theatre family with the talent, resources and support of the Broadway district," said Hensely. In addition to his work with City Springs, Hensley, along with Executive Director Natalie DeLancey, produces the Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as The Shuler Awards. The current City Springs season includes a Mistletoe Magic, a holiday revue, as well as A Chorus Line, directed by Baayork Lee, The Color Purple, and West Side Story.

Casting Announced for West Coast Premiere of Paradise Blue

Los Angeles' Geffen Theatre has announced full casting for its production of Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue. Wendell B. Franklin will lead the cast as club owner Blue, faced with selling his Detroit jazz club in gentrifying neighborhood. The cast also includes Tyla Abercrumbie, Alani iLongwe, Tony nominee John Earl Jelks, and Shayna Small. Stori Ayers directs the production, running November 9–December 12. Paradise Blue is one of the three plays that make up Morisseau's Detroit Plays collection, along with Skeleton Crew, arriving on Broadway December 2021, and Detroit ’67. For tickets, visit GeffenPlayhouse.org.

New York Stage and Film Announces Founders’ and Pfaelzer Award Recipients

NYSAF, the non-profit dedicated to the development of new works for stage and screen, has announced the winners of its 2021 Founders' Award, given annually to an emerging artist and selected by recent recipients of the awards, and Pfaelzer Award, selected in consultation with namesake Producing Director Johanna Pfaelzer. jeremy o'brian, the Founders' recipient, and Elisa Bocanegra, the Pfaelzer recipient, will both receive financial and administrative support, as well as a residency to develop new work. o’brian will curate multiple events in proximity to World AIDS Day, including a reading of his play boys don’t look at boys and a live and streaming conversation centering Black, Queer, HIV-positive artists. This year’s finalists for the Founders’ Award were Troy Anthony, Zeniba Now, Banna Desta, Gethsemane Herron-Coward, Katie Madison, and Marcus Scott.

