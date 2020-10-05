In the News: Win a Chance to Be Written Into Movie Version of Mean Girls Musical, Rhiannon Giddens Revisits 'Cry No More' With Met Chorus, More

Plus: Watch Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley reunite to perform "You Learn to Live Without" from If/Then.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines and videos you may have missed.

Get Written Into the Mean Girls Musical Movie Adaptation

Mean Girls on Broadway has launched an online sweepstakes in which someone will win the opportunity to be written into the Burn Book in the script of the musical’s upcoming movie adaptation. To enter, fans can go to MeanGirlsonBroadway.com and submit their dream film cast. Entries are now open through October 26, and the winner will be announced October 30.

Sabrina Carpenter to Star in Alice in Wonderland Musical Movie

In additional Mean Girls news, Broadway alum Sabrina Carpenter—who stepped into the role of Cady Heron two days before the shutdown —will star in and produce a contemporary adaptation of Lewis Carroll’s novel, set at a music festival titled “Wonderland.” Ross Evans will write the original screenplay, with Carpenter producing through her new At Last Productions and Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton producing for Alloy Entertainment.

Rhiannon Giddens’ Call: “Cry No More”

Multi-hyphenate music artist and advocate Rhiannon Giddens revisits her 2015 song “Cry No More” in the wake of the continued urgency of the Black Lives Matter movement. Watch below as the MacArthur "Genius Grant" recipient and Silkroad Ensemble artistic director sings with members of the Metropolitan Opera Chorus. The video, produced and arranged by Michael Abels (composer of Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Us), also features Nashville Ballet’s Imani Sailers in a piece choreographed by Paul Vasterling.



Watch the Second Episode of Conversations From Away

Cast members from the North American tour of Come From Away launched a new video series September 21 in which they virtually join each other to explore important topics. In the second episode of Conversations From Away, the virtual discussion focuses on voting rights, the upcoming election, and racially-biased voter suppression. Check it out below.



Marie Cisco Launches Production Company to Focus on Intersection of Black Stories and Feminism

Producer Marie Cisco has launched Cisco & Co. Productions, a company that focuses on uplifting stories of Black and African culture in addition to its intersection with feminism. “There is a dire need for more infrastructures that support Black artists and Black creativity,” said Cisco. “My hope is that this company fills in a little piece of that gap.” The company will present an anthology of short stories and essays by up-and-coming artists, Post Covid Reimaginings: From the Mind of Millennials and the The Black Joy Project from JAG Productions and writer-director Stevie Walker-Webb, comprised of a new play, documentary, and methodology. An untitled short film is also planned. Cisco currently serves as the new works development consultant for the Apollo Theatre and development consultant for Think Common Entertainment. The producer’s past projects include Broadway for Biden, Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper, and the feature film US vs. Billie Holiday.

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner Reunite for Second Stage Benefit

Alice Ripley and Emily Skinner, jointly Tony-nominated for their performances in the original Broadway production of Side Show, reunited last month for Second Stage Theater's virtual benefit honoring Trustee Angela Sun and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt. The duo performed "You Learn to Live Without" from Kitt and Brian Yorkey's If/Then. Watch their performance below.

