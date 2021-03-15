In the News: Woolly Mammoth Announces Spring Season, BBC Commissions New Musical for Radio

Plus, Rent will return to live performances at the U.K.'s Hope Mill Theatre in August.

Read on for some recent theatre headlines you may have missed in today's news.

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Announces Spring Digital Season

Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has announced the titles for the second half of its 2020–2021 digital season. The spring season launches with Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, written by Javaad Alipoor and co-created by Alipoor and Kirsty Housley. The play streams April 1–18. This Is Who I Am by Amir Nizar Zuabi returns on demand after a successful live run last December. A co-production by PlayCo and in association with American Repertory Theater, Guthrie Theater, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, This Is Who I Am streams April 13–25. The final spring production is an original film adaptation of The Bushwick Starr’s musical séance, Animal Wisdom, from singer-songwriter Heather Christian. Exact dates will be announced at a later time. For more information, visit WoollyMammoth.net.

BBC Commissions New Musical for Radio and Podcast Streaming

BBC World Service has commissioned a new musical to premiere May 12 on BBC World Service and on BBC Sounds. U.Me: The Musical has a book by Simon Pitts and Theo Jamieson and a score by Jamieson. Steve Levine will provide music production, featuring contemporary musicians as well as the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra. Written specifically to reflect pandemic life, the musical is an international love story, centering on two people who meet "across a crowded video conference at work." Magnus Opus produces. Visit BBC.co.uk for more information.

Rent Will Return to Hope Mill Theatre in August

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will return to the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester, U.K., for live performances in a limited engagement August 6–September 19, under the direction of Luke Sheppard. The production played five performances last fall before a COVID-19 shutdown, with the staging pivoting to a digital streaming format. Ticket holders from the previous dates will have priority sale beginning March 15, with general ticket sales beginning March 19. Casting for the return engagement will be announced at a later time. For more information, visit HopeMillTheatre.co.uk.