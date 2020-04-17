In The Studio: Andy Blankenbuehler Teaches the Choreography to Bandstand’s ‘A Band in New York City’ From Quarantine

Get on your feet at home and learn this combination from the Broadway musical.

The thing about building an original musical is that there are hundreds of parts that comprise the final product for the Broadway stage—and that includes choreography. As three-time Tony-winning choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler reveals in the video above, he recorded hours upon hours of pre-production (building dances before the show is cast or in rehearsal), workshops, actual rehearsals, and more.

In this series of remote In the Studio videos, Blankenbuehler teaches combinations from his shows—some from the final production that bowed on Broadway, some cut sequences from numbers that remained, and whole cut numbers.

“In the past couple weeks, I've been looking back at a lot of video footage of hundreds of hours of amazing dancers in the dance studio as we were building shows and making things that sometimes worked and sometimes didn't work,” says Blankenbuehler from his self-quarantine.

Here, he breaks down a combination from Bandstand’s “A Band in New York City.”

Follow along beginning at 4:28 in the track below.



And don’t forget that April 17 is the last day to stream Bandstand through our Playbill Playback. Rent the recording of the Broadway production for $6.99 until 11:59PM ET on April 17. The rental also includes a special bonus feature: an interview with Blankenbuehler, writers Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, and stars Laura Osnes, Corey Cott, and Beth Leavel. To rent, click here.

WATCH: Learn More Bandstand Choreography With Andy Blankenbuehler