Inaugural New International Festival of Musical Theatre Set to Launch in Milan, Italy in 2022

Whoopi Goldberg, Lea Salonga, and Italian musical theatre star Lorella Cuccarini are among the artists featured in the introductory video performing "Magic to Do."

Pack your bags for the inaugural Festival Internazionale del Musical, a global celebration of contemporary musical theatre artists and productions, launching in Milan, Italy in summer 2022.

The festival will invite several acclaimed musical productions to perform in prominent theatres in Milan and the Lombardy region over a two-week period. The festival will include a gala event, featuring performers and presenters honoring a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, to be announced later this fall.

The Founders of the International Festival of Musical Theatre are Fabrizio Carbon, Roberto Righi, Simone Genatt, Marc Routh, Diego Montrone and Jessica R. Jenen. The festival is produced by Milano Musical Awards and Broadway International Group.

The Creative Advisory Board, composed of international theatre artists and professionals, includes performers Lorella Cuccarini, Whoopi Goldberg, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and Ben Vereen as well as industry professionals Renato Balestra, Steve Baruch, Joshua Bergasse, Ken Billington, John Breglio, Julie Boardman, Nica Burns, Warren Carlyle, Theodore S. Chapin, Drew Cohen, Michael Curry, John Doyle, Tan Dun, Wendy Federman, Sean Flahaven, Richard Frankel, David Gallo, Dan Hinde, Rod Kaats, Sophy Kim, Stan Lai, Colin Law, Tom Leonardis, William Ivey Long, Joe Machota, Roy Ofer, Jon Platt, John Rando, Evan Shapiro, Matthew Byam Shaw, Edward Snape, Olivier Sultan, Victoria Traube, Sergio Trujillo, Tom Viertel, and Kumiko Yoshii.

Watch the video above with Advisory Board member Goldberg introducing the festival, with a slew of international musical theatre talent from around the world performing the song “Magic to Do” from the musical Pippin by Stephen Schwartz.

