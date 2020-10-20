Indecent, What the Constitution Means to Me, Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, More Take Center Stage in TDF's 'Grown Up Wendy Virtual Events'

The November series, inspired by the TDF-run Wendy Wasserstein Project, will feature Rebecca Taichman, Paula Vogel, Thursday Williams, and more.

TDF will present a virtual version of its Wendy Wasserstein Project—normally aimed at students but now open to the public as a fundraiser. The series, under the new title Grown Up Wendy Virtual Events, will run November 10–19.

The initiative typically brings public school children to six theatre performances over the year, who receive mentorship from theatre artists and take part in open forums. Here, mentors and special guests will take part in Zoom conversations, each surrounding a different theatrical title available to stream on BroadwayHD or Amazon Prime Video.

Tickets for each event are priced at $250 and $500 (the latter including a swag bag sent by mail); both tiers include virtual add-ons and either a three-month subscription to BroadwayHD or one month of Amazon Prime Video. Funds raised will go to TDF's various education programs. Click here for more information.

The program, originally named Open Doors, operates with a mantra of its namesake late playwright: "Theatregoing is the birthright of every New Yorker." Wasserstein, whose plays include the Pulitzer-winning The Heidi Chronicles, would have turned 70 October 18. Playbill's recent A Wendy Weekend: Three Nights, Three Plays, All Wendy presented a trio of virtual readings of her works (The Heidi Chronicles included) to benefit the TDF program.

See below for the lineup of titles, mentors, and speakers. All discussions will take pace at 7 PM ET.

November 10: Elaine Stritch: At Liberty

With mentor Dawn Chiang and special guest Richard Pilbrow (both lighting designers, the latter a producer on the West End production of Company featuring Stritch).

November 12: What the Constitution Means to Me

With mentors Peter Friedman and Caitlin O’Connell and special guest Thursday Williams (who appeared in the Broadway production of the Heidi Schreck play and is an alum of the Wendy Wasserstein Project herself).

November 14: She Loves Me

With mentor Scott Ellis (director of the Roundabout Theatre Company revival).

November 17: Kiss Me, Kate

With mentor Kathleen Marshall (choreographer of the West End production).

November 19: Indecent

With mentor Leigh Silverman and special guests Rebecca Taichman and Paula Vogel (director and writer of the play, respectively).