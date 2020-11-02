Industry Roundup: New Hires at The Actors Fund, Woolly Mammoth, Broadway Records, More

See who has recently joined the team at theatre institutions in New York and beyond.

Several theatre professionals have been selected to take on leadership roles at institutions throughout the theatre landscape. Read below to see who’s been promoted or joined the team.

Tiffany Gardner, Sammy Lopez, Henry Tisch, and Lucinda Zilkha

Board of Directors, New 42 (New York, New York)

Selecting these four for their shared mission to make performing arts a vital part of everyone’s life from the earliest years onward, New 42 Chair Fiona Rudin said, “these incredible individuals each bring invaluable insight and experiences that reflect how multifaceted New 42 has become.” Gardner is a social justice advisor, Lopez is a theatrical producer, Tisch is part of Disney Theatrical Group's creative development team, and Zilkha is a clinical social worker and psychotherapist.

Ted Sperling and John Miller

Music Director and Music Advisor, NYU Broadway Orchestra (New York, New York)

The Tony-winning orchestrator for the The Light in the Piazza comes to New York University to teach and develop young orchestra members as they prepare for their professional careers. Working closely with Sperling, Miller brings his experience having contracted 300 Broadway shows.

Elizabeth Furze

Chief Executive Officer, AKA (New York, New York)

The managing partner has been promoted to CEO and will take over effective January 1, 2021. Furze will lead the ongoing growth and development of the New York business and the newly established West Coast office. “Liz is poised and ready to guide this team to even higher heights and her enormous talent will drive great success for our clients and partners,” said Managing Partner Scott A. Moore, who departs his current role at the end of the year to become an agency business consultant and serve on the AKA NYC advisory board.

Edward Pierce, Deirdra Govan, Carl Mulert, and Hope Ardizzone

President, Vice President, National Business Agent, National Corresponding Secretary of United Scenic Artists Local USA 829, IATSE (New York, New York)

Following elections earlier this year, the new officials were sworn in October 13 for a three-year term as part of the union that represents designers and scenic artists within the industry. In addition to the elected members—all long-standing contributors to the industry—Michael Smith will continue on as national financial secretary.

Keith McNutt

Executive Director, The Actors Fund Western Region (Los Angeles, California)

Promoted from head of the HIV/AIDS Initiative, McNutt will now serve the West Coast and sit on the group’s Housing Development Corporation Board of Directors. “Keith is incredibly committed to the well-being of the communities we serve,” said Joseph P. Benincasa, president and CEO. “His extensive experience, combined with his creative and caring leadership, has not only strengthened, but also has helped to increase our services for the entertainment industry.”

Hugh Hysell

Director of Marketing, Broadway Records (New York, New York)

The Tony-winning producer and Broadway marketer will focus on the company’s efforts in the U.S. as well as its expanding footprint in the U.K. In addition to his own company Hysell Marketing and HHC Marketing, Hysell has served as the national sales director for BroadwayBox and led Groupon’s North American Broadway and Arts division.

Colin K. Bills and Clarence J. Fluker

Board of Directors, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company (Washington, D.C.)

Having spent years involved with Woolly Mammoth, the two are the latest to join the board. Bills has served as lighting designer for over fifty Woolly productions, where he is also a set designer, a company member, and a member of EDI working group. Fluker is a member of the theatre’s Ambassador Program, a network of D.C.-area community members focused on outreach.