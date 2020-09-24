Industry Roundup: New Hires at Town Hall, Alley Theatre, Play on Shakespeare, More

See who has recently joined the team at theatre institutions in New York and beyond.

Several theatre artists have been selected to take on leadership roles at institutions Off-Broadway and around the nation. Read below to see who’s been promoted and what their plans are for the future.

Kamilah Long

Managing Director, Play on Shakespeare (Ashland, Oregon)

After holding several positions at Oregon Shakespeare Festival for the last five-plus years, Long has moved to the non-profit focused on contemporary translations and adaptations. “I believe in the mission of Play On! and how it wants to engage with the world, what it aims to achieve, and its ability to shift the world by shaking things up in such a magnificent and necessary way,” says Long, who is also known for her work in the community as a thought leader in the area of EDI. In this newly created role, Long will provide shared leadership with CEO and Creative Director Lue Douthit. “She sees the world through an expansive creative lens, and has a depth of experience as a producer on the artistic side and senior director on the development one,” says Douthit.

Sajal Javid

Director of Human Resources, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion, Alley Theatre (Houston, Texas)

As part of its initiative to increase EDI within the workplace, the Alley has promoted Javid after two years at the company. Working with Artistic Director Rob Melrose and other leaders, Javid has developed theatre-wide EDI core values and implemented ongoing anti-racism training for the entire staff. “The challenges of the past six months have offered the Alley a tremendous opportunity to make positive changes as we work to create a more welcoming, collaborative culture and to become a more diverse and inclusive theatre,” said Melrose.

Melay Araya

Artistic Director, Town Hall (New York, New York)

Since 2018, Araya has worked at Town Hall in the joint role of associate artistic director and archivist. “I feel honored to build on [the company’s] robust and inspiring legacy of being the 'hall for all’,” says Araya. “In the face of the pandemic, the protests, the constant political, environmental, and social change all over the world, Town Hall will strive to provide audiences with art, entertainment, education, and inspiration.” Araya is also the host of Century of Story and Song, Town Hall’s look back digital series.

Casey York

President, The Off Broadway League (New York, New York)

Having served on The Off-Broadway League’s board of directors since 2018, York steps into a leadership position at the volunteer-led organization while also currently acting as the chair of the Reopening Task Force. York previously worked on committees for negotiation, the Lucille Lortel Awards, and sexual harassment prevention, among others. “We must take this opportunity to reimagine and lay the groundwork for the industry-wide changes that are necessary,” says York, while also acknowledging the white-majority stakeholders in the league and announcing plans to hold the organization accountable. In addition Evan O’Brient and Steven Chaikelson have been selected as 2nd vice president and treasurer, respectively. Four new board members were also announced: Emily Currie, Toni Davis, Teresa Gozzo, and Kyle Provost.

David Moore

Interim President, Dramatists Play Service (New York, New York)

Moore takes over from Peter Hagan, who announced his upcoming retirement earlier this year. The professional, who's worked at DPS for 17 years, will add presidential duties to his current position as vice president for finance and administration, until a more formal search for a permanent replacement is possible. In addition, Craig Pospisil, a 30-year veteran of the company and currently the director of nonprofessional licensing, has been promoted to vice president for acquisitions. "Our board of directors has made stellar choices in David and Craig for these new positions, and I have eminent faith in their ability to take DPS into its next chapter," said Hagan. The new appointments will commence October 1.

Brian Moreland and Rachel Sussman

Producers, Plate Spinner Productions (New York, New York)

Already with Broadway credits to their name, Moreland and Sussman continue their careers as producers with founder Diana DiMenna. At Plate Spinner Productions, the trio will develop works with an eye toward social justice and art as activism. “In this crucial moment in our industry, we proudly and boldly commit to bringing new voices and perspectives to audiences, to finding creative new ways to make storytelling powerful and relevant, and to revolutionizing the way our industry operates through our intrapreneurial organizational structure,” says DiMenna. Moreland (with Ron Simons) and DiMenna will be producing the Broadway-aimed Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II. Sussman was recently a producer of the star-studded benefit Saturday Night Seder and will commercially produce Shaina Taub’s new musical Suffragist (with Jill Furman). In July, Moreland (alongside producer Arvind Ethan David) produced #WhileWeBreathe: A Night of Creative Protest, a one-night-only online evening of new works that benefited civil rights organizations.