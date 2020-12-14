Inside Christmas With the Tabernacle Choir Featuring Kelli O’Hara and Richard Thomas

Flip through photos of the concert extravaganza before it airs tonight.

The holidays will not be canceled, even in the era of COVID-19, and the tradition of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir returns again with its annual broadcast December 14. Airing (and streaming) on PBS and BYUtv, this year’s concert features Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony Award nominee Richard Thomas with the 365-member Tabernacle Choir.

Along with O'Hara and Thomas, viewers will enjoy performances from the famed Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square, and Bells at Temple Square. The backdrop of a country farmhouse and church provide a uniquely American atmosphere to compliment O'Hara as she performs carols such as "Mary's Little Boy Child" and "The Birthday of a King," and Thomas as he tells the story “Christmas Day in the Morning."

Since 2004, Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir PBS Christmas specials have been recorded over three nights in December and broadcast one year later. Past guests for the annual holiday spectacle include Kristin Chenoweth and Sutton Foster.

Though you have to wait until tonight to hear the wall of sound from the massive (and massively impressive) ensemble, as well as the Bells on Temple Square and the Orchestra at Temple Square, take a sneak peek at the spectacular in the gallery below.

